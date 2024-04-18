Give the Gift of Travel with an Andrew Harper Membership

Andrew Harper members enjoy personalized trip-planning services, the most unbiased travel reviews and exclusive access to the iconic Hideaway Report

NEW YORK, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspire the next journey of the seasoned or aspiring traveler in your life with an Andrew Harper membership. It's the perfect way to elevate your gift-giving for Mother's Day, Father's Day, graduations, weddings, anniversaries or any special occasion.

"At Andrew Harper, we believe that travel is the ultimate experience," said Andrew Harper General Manager Don Jones. "Through the gift of membership, you enable your loved ones to see the world, learn about other cultures and have unforgettable adventures along the way. It's said that travel is the one thing you can buy that makes you richer, and an Andrew Harper membership is a perfect way to do that."

Hideaway Report is a monthly newsletter containing honest, unbiased reviews and recommendations of the world's most distinctive hotels, restaurants and travel experiences. Last year, Andrew Harper's editorial team visited 23 countries and reviewed 75 hotels, as well as cruises, restaurants, cocktail bars, lesser-known museums, boutiques and guided excursions. The editors work anonymously, paying their own way and never receiving compensation from the places they visit, so that they can deliver reviews with complete independence.

In addition to the Hideaway Report, membership benefits include the Andrew Harper Collection, a definitive travel-planning resource of 12 regional guidebooks updated annually; unlimited full-service travel planning; exclusive perks including VIP status at more than 1,600 luxury hotels worldwide and amenities such as dining and spa credits, complimentary nights and more; savings on travel packages; members-only promotions; access to private property auctions around the world; and a weekly wine concierge newsletter with personalized recommendations.

Members also receive full access to AndrewHarper.com, featuring on-location videos and photos, curated itineraries and articles about perennial favorites as well as off-the-beaten-path travel destinations and unique experiences, like an insider's food tour of Barcelona, a guide to Miami Art Week, how to bargain in Istanbul's bazaar and rediscovering paradise in Bali.

Andrew Harper travel advisors provide customized service and benefits unavailable to other travelers, working directly with members to understand their unique needs and interests. From trips of a lifetime such as safaris and private island escapes, to weekend getaways and city stays, they can create a personalized itinerary for any need. These expert travel advisors have the connections and expertise to take care of every aspect of luxury travel, including airline, yacht and cruise reservations, hotel and villa bookings; ground transportation; and concierge services such as restaurant reservations, spa appointments and tee times.

"Working with our Travel Office, members save time, money and improve their overall experience from start to finish," said Don Jones. "And in the process of planning a dream vacation, members save an average of $1,100 per four-night stay."

Membership starts at $250 per year for digital and $395 for print and digital. To learn more and become a member, contact 1 (800) 375-4685, join here or email membership services at [email protected].

About Andrew Harper

Andrew Harper, part of Global Travel Collection, is a full-service luxury travel agency composed of travel experts exclusively serving travelers by curating exceptional worldwide travel experiences from beginning to end. It includes full travel planning support, access to exclusive benefits and special promotions, and private auctions.

About Global Travel Collection

Global Travel Collection (GTC), part of Internova Travel Group, is the most influential collection of international luxury travel agencies. More than 1,500 GTC advisors are industry leaders in providing premium travel services to leisure travelers, corporate executives and the entertainment industry. GTC's combined global reach and leverage translate into value, recognition and preferential treatment for its world traveler clients.

