Give Your Acne #FOAM-O

The Solution: A foam that gives you a clear complexion worth celebrating. The new Bioré® Baking Soda Acne Cleansing Foam dives deep into pores targeting dirt and oil-causing acne. Ideal for combination skin, use it daily, day and night, for a serious pore party; your acne will have serious FOAM-O when it finds out it's no longer invited. Skin is left looking and feeling seriously clean and with blemishes under control.

What Makes This Foam #GOALS: While the Bioré® Baking Soda Acne Cleansing Foam packs a serious punch in the cleansing department, it's gentle on skin—removing high levels of daily surface dirt and oil to achieve a deep clean without over-cleansing or stripping skin of its moisture. The thick, frothy foam formula deep cleans with Baking Soda while Salicylic Acid treats and prevents breakouts, ensuring skin looks as clean and clear as it feels. While the formula works hard, our foam formula rinses off easily, ensuring you're not left with a slimy residue that will further clog pores. Day or night, winter or summer, the cleanser gently and effectively leaves skin looking healthy—while controlling and minimizing stubborn acne and embarrassing blemishes.

The Bioré® Skincare Acne collection will now include:

NEW Bioré® Baking Soda Acne Cleansing Foam: Formulated for combination skin, this daily cleanser gently removes daily surface dirt and oil to achieve a deep clean without overcleansing or stripping skin of its moisture. The thick, rich foam formula is like washing your face with a cloud—Baking Soda cleansing agents deep clean pores while Salicylic Acid treats and prevents breakouts, ensuring your face looks as clean and clear as it feels.



Bioré® Baking Soda Acne Scrub: This scrub gently exfoliates with smooth spherical beads to remove pore-clogging dead skin cells, while treating existing acne and banishing future breakouts with salicylic acid. The creamy formula instantly conditions and softens the skin, leaving you with a silky-smooth complexion.



This scrub gently exfoliates with smooth spherical beads to remove pore-clogging dead skin cells, while treating existing acne and banishing future breakouts with salicylic acid. The creamy formula instantly conditions and softens the skin, leaving you with a silky-smooth complexion. Bioré® Charcoal Acne Scrub : In addition to oil-absorbing charcoal, acne-fighting salicylic acid, and proprietary technology that allows for deep cleaning without over-drying (which is a major problem for acne-fighting products), this powerful scrub for oily skin contains exfoliating beads and skin-polishing micro crystals that clear away dead skin cells without irritating skin or stripping it of moisture.



: In addition to oil-absorbing charcoal, acne-fighting salicylic acid, and proprietary technology that allows for deep cleaning without over-drying (which is a major problem for acne-fighting products), this powerful scrub for oily skin contains exfoliating beads and skin-polishing micro crystals that clear away dead skin cells without irritating skin or stripping it of moisture. Bioré® Charcoal Acne Clearing Cleanser: A refreshing, daily liquid cleanser that achieves a deep, pore-clearing clean without over-drying, stripping skin, or causing irritation. Natural charcoal absorbs oil, while salicylic acid treats existing pimples and prevents new ones from popping up.

Where to Find It: Bioré® Baking Soda Acne Cleansing Foam is available for $6.49 on February 1, 2018 at select food, drug and mass merchant stores. For more information, visit www.biore.com

The Experts Behind It: Kao USA Inc. is a leading manufacturer of premium beauty care brands that are recognized around the world for their innovation and quality. The Kao USA Inc. portfolio includes Ban® antiperspirant-deodorants and Total Refresh® Cooling Body Cloths; Jergens® and Curél® hand and body lotions; Bioré® facial care; John Frieda® Frizz-Ease®, Root Awakening®, Luxurious Volume, Sheer Blonde®, Brilliant Brunette®, Radiant Red®, Full Repair®, Luminous Glaze Clear Shine Gloss, Precision Foam Colour and Colour Refreshing Gloss. Founded in 1882, Kao USA Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Kao Corporation.

