Give Your Back a Break this Holiday with The Joint Chiropractic's "Back Friday Deals"

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays can feel like a full-contact sport for your back. Gift bags, decorations, family gatherings and endless to-do lists all add up, and your back usually pays the price. Understanding how demanding this season can be, The Joint Chiropractic, the nation's largest provider of chiropractic care through The Joint Chiropractic®, is rolling out its annual "Back Friday" campaign – a time-limited offer and seasonal favorite.

From Nov. 17 through Dec. 8, all The Joint patients can receive one additional chiropractic visit with the purchase of a 6-visit package, two additional chiropractic visits with the purchase of a 10-visit package, or four additional chiropractic visits with the purchase of a 20-visit package.

The holidays are physically and mentally demanding, and this can take a toll on the body through stress headaches, muscle tension or fatigue. Chiropractic adjustments can realign the spine and reduce nerve interference, resulting in a natural energy boost, improved mobility and resilience to handle the season's demands.

The Joint Chiropractic is known for its convenient retail setting and concierge-style services. For patients that means no-appointments, no-insurance hassles, affordable chiropractic care, and accommodating hours of operation, including evenings and weekends. Millions of Americans have found relief from pain due to the benefits of chiropractic's natural, drug-free approach to healthcare. Everyone, from growing children and teen athletes to working parents and active seniors, can take advantage of regular chiropractic care.

About The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT)

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT) revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, it is the nation's largest operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics through The Joint Chiropractic network. The company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. Headquartered in Scottsdale and with over 950 locations nationwide and more than 14 million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. The brand is consistently named to Franchise Times' annual "Top 400" and "Fast & Serious" list of 40 smartest growing brands. Entrepreneur named The Joint "No. 1 in Chiropractic Services," and it is regularly ranked on the publication's "Franchise 500," the "Fastest-Growing Franchises," and the "Best of the Best" lists, as well as its "Top Franchise for Veterans" and "Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners" lists. SUCCESS named the company as one of the "Top 50 Franchises" in 2024. The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.joint.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.thejointfranchise.com.

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Washington, and West Virginia, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

*Offer valid 11/17/2025—12/08/2025. Restrictions apply, see clinic for details. Offer and offer value may vary for Medicare eligible patients. NC: IF YOU DECIDE TO PURCHASE ADDITIONAL TREATMENT, YOU HAVE THE LEGAL RIGHT TO CHANGE YOUR MIND WITHIN THREE DAYS AND RECEIVE A REFUND. (N.C. Gen. Stat. 90-154.1). FL & KY: THE PATIENT AND ANY OTHER PERSON RESPONSIBLE FOR PAYMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO REFUSE TO PAY, CANCEL (RESCIND) PAYMENT OR BE REIMBURSED FOR ANY OTHER SERVICE, EXAMINATION OR TREATMENT WHICH IS PERFORMED AS A RESULT OF AND WITHIN 72 HOURS OF RESPONDING TO THE ADVERTISEMENT FOR THE FREE, DISCOUNTED OR REDUCED FEE SERVICES, EXAMINATION OR TREATMENT. (FLA. STAT. 456.02) (201 KAR 21:065). Subject to additional state statutes and regulations. See clinic for chiropractor(s)' name and license info. Clinics managed and/or owned by franchisees or Prof. Corps. Restrictions may apply to Medicare eligible patients. Individual results may vary.

