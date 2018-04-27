GIVE YOUR HOME A REFRESH THIS SPRING!

NEW YORK, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- After a long, chilly winter, nothing lifts spirits like the first signs of spring. Spring is a time to pack up the old, usher in the new, kick off the snow boots, and slip on the sandals. With some creativity, open-mindedness and a little elbow grease, you can clean out and update your home without breaking the bank. If the warm weather has you itching to refresh your home, DIY and design expert Martin Amado will help you say goodbye to winter with his top tips that will leave the home sparkling! He'll help homeowners tackle springtime updates by starting with a thorough cleaning and then adding fresh and trendy décor swaps and upgrades.