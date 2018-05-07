Give your teacher an A+ with 5 inspiring ways to thank an educator

Teachers are up early in the morning preparing their classrooms for a full day of school. They work with students every day to teach new skills, give words of encouragement, and inspire lifelong learners to do their best. At the end of the day, many educators stay after school to work with students individually, grade homework assignments, and prepare for the next school day. Teachers invest their time and money in students – spending an average of $500 on school supplies each year to support their classrooms, according to an article by Time.com.

National Teacher Appreciation Week is May 8th – 11th. Seattle-based Inspirus Credit Union – where banking benefits education – is donating over $10,000 to Washington classrooms on Friday, May 11th to celebrate. How can you make your teacher's day special?

"Teachers inspire action in the classroom every day," said Inspirus Credit Union President Scott Adkins. "We want to thank teachers for their dedication to their students and to furthering education."

Inspirus (pronounced inspire-us) began in 1936 when a Garfield High School math and journalism teacher wanted to create a place where teachers could bank with security. Fast-forward 82 years, and Inspirus Credit Union is still a place where those passionate about education can bank with confidence and security.

In celebration of Teacher Appreciation Week, Inspirus Credit Union invites the public to thank a teacher who has inspired them. Here is a list of five ways you can get involved:

Write a thank you note

It seems so simple, but it means so much. Express thanks this year with a thoughtful note or drawing. Give a gift

An apple, balloons, and flowers are always nice – but you can also get creative. Give the gift of school supplies, books, or bring in some sweet treats. Use DonorsChoose.org

DonorsChoose.org is an online crowdfunding site that directly benefits Washington classrooms by providing them with classroom supplies. Teachers post supply requests for new books, art supplies, science materials, and more. Donors can give any dollar amount to any project posted on the site. There are also options to purchase gift cards and send them directly to teachers. Social media shout out

Use #ThankATeacher this year to show your social media friends and family how a teacher has inspired you over the years. Partner with Inspirus

Celebrating teachers and students is at the core of the Inspirus mission. Visit our website to submit a Washington State teacher's DonorsChoose.org project to be fully-funded.

"We're passionate about educators and those helping lifelong learners in Washington," said Adkins. "They create wins for students and we're proud to give back to those educators through our partnership with DonorsChoose.org."

For more on how to celebrate your teacher this year, visit www.inspirusCU.org/Thank-A-Teacher

About Inspirus Credit Union

Inspirus Credit Union (pronounced inspire-us) is where banking benefits education. When members use Inspirus for their financial services, they are furthering the credit unions mission and increasing contributions to Washington's education community. Nearly 80,000 member-owners share a passion for education that connects them to Inspirus and Washington classrooms. The credit union is a not-for-profit financial institution that returns earnings to members through lower loan rates, higher returns on deposit, and donates time, talents, and dollars to the communities it serves. With $1.2 billion in assets, Inspirus operates branches in Seattle, Spokane, and Lynnwood. For more information, visit inspirusCU.org.

