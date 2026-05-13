Giveaway Of New Neon Scooters as Micro Kickboard Celebrates National Scooter Day

LOS ANGELES and GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National Scooter Day on May 19, Micro Kickboard is inviting families nationwide to join a week-long Instagram giveaway featuring its newest and brightest scooters, now in Neon.

Started by Micro Kickboard in 2015, National Scooter Day celebrates the freedom, fun, and joy that comes with every ride. Observed each year on May 19, the holiday encourages kids and families to don their helmets, hop on their scooters, and spend time riding together. Beyond just fun, scooting supports physical activity, social connection, emotional well-being, and everyday moments of family and friend bonding.

Running May 13 through May 19, the giveaway will award 25 winners with their choice of Neon scooter, in either the Mini Foldable LED Scooter (for toddlers), or the Maxi Foldable LED Scooter (for big kids). These Neon rides are designed to bring bold color and energy to everyday scooting.

Neon Mini Foldable LED Scooter – Three-wheel, lean-to-steer kickboard for ages 2-5

– Three-wheel, lean-to-steer kickboard for ages 2-5 Neon Maxi Foldable LED Scooter – Three-wheel, lean-to-steer kickboard for ages 5-12

Participants can enter the giveaway via Instagram by visiting Micro Kickboard's giveaway post on Instagram (@MicroKickboard) and commenting either how long they've owned a Micro scooter and why they love it, or which scooter they're most excited to try. Throughout the week, the brand will also host interactive Instagram stories and additional feed content to keep the momentum rolling.

"We love seeing the stories families share about their scooters—whether it's a child's first ride or years of neighborhood adventures," said Julie Hawksworth, CEO & Founder of Micro Kickboard. "National Scooter Day is the perfect moment to celebrate those memories while inviting new riders to join in."

How to Enter:

Visit Micro Kickboard's Instagram page between May 13-19, 2026 (@MicroKickboard)

Find the official National Scooter Day giveaway post

Comment with: How long you've owned a Micro scooter and why you love it, or Which Micro scooter you're excited to try



About Micro Kickboard

Founded in 2007, Micro Kickboard is the official U.S. distributor of Micro Mobility Systems Inc., the global leader in premium scooters for kids, teens, and adults. Known for innovation, design excellence, quality, and sustainability, Micro continues to set the standard for ride quality and long-lasting products that grow with families and are built to last.

Over the years, Micro Kickboard has earned recognition from both families and industry experts for its commitment to quality, innovation, and design. Micro scooters have been featured and recommended by respected outlets including Forbes, The Strategist, Wirecutter, and Parents. Combined with positive customer feedback and products built to last, these recognitions have helped establish Micro as the world's most trusted and awarded scooter brand.

Micro Kickboard products are sold nationwide through specialty retailers and at MicroKickboard.com.

Media Contact

Courtney Sheffer

Marketing Content & Project Manager

Micro Kickboard

+1 (888) 236-5657

[email protected]

SOURCE Micro Kickboard