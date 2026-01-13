Rock 'n' Roll, Babies!...on Micro's New Award-Winning Design

Banner Year for Micro with Multiple 'Best Scooter' Awards

Micro Kickboard is also celebrating a landmark year of recognition after being named by several respected guides as best-in-class on a range of Micro scooters, for their quality, durability, design, stability, innovation, and ability to grow with children.

We truly appreciate the work of Parents.com, The New York Times Wirecutter, New York Magazine's The Strategist, Pop Sugar, and Two Wheeling Tots, among others, for their extensive reviews, naming Micro Scooters 'Best' in several categories, for children, as well as adults. These trusted parenting and consumer publications, singled out the Micro brand, underscoring Micro's leadership in scooter design and quality.

Parents.com Names SIX Micro Scooters 'Best' in Category

Parents Magazine was started in 1926 with the goal of 'educating parents'. One hundred years later, Parents.com continues as a respected resource for parents.

Micro Kickboard is honored that after testing 42 scooters with a panel of expert reviewers, pediatricians, parents, and children, in Nov 2025, Parents.com named 6 Micro scooters 'Best' in their category, spanning toddlers to teens and adults for Micro's 3-wheel and 2-wheel scooters:

Best Overall : Micro Maxi Deluxe (3-wheel kickboard, ages 5-12)

: Micro Maxi Deluxe (3-wheel kickboard, ages 5-12) Best for Big Kids : Micro Sprite LED (2-wheel scooter, ages 6 and up)

: Micro Sprite LED (2-wheel scooter, ages 6 and up) Best for Toddlers : Micro Mini2Grow LED (transitional ride-on, ages 1-5)

: Micro Mini2Grow LED (transitional ride-on, ages 1-5) Best for Preschoolers : Micro Mini Foldable LED (3-wheel kickboard, ages 2-5)

: Micro Mini Foldable LED (3-wheel kickboard, ages 2-5) Best Folding Scooter: Micro Maxi Foldable LED (3-wheel kickboard, ages 5-12)

Micro Maxi Foldable LED (3-wheel kickboard, ages 5-12) Best for Teens: Micro Speed Deluxe (2-wheel scooter, teens & adults)

Parents.com reviewers praised the two-wheel Micro Sprite scooter for its lightweight yet durable construction, smooth ride, responsive braking, adjustable handlebar that grows with riders up to six feet tall, and the compact folding frame that fits easily into small spaces. The two-wheel Micro Speed Deluxe stood out for its larger wheels, wide handlebars, comfortable grips, smooth glide over uneven pavement, and its mature look which appeals to both teens and adults.

'Best Kids Scooter' 8th Consecutive Year by NY Times Wirecutter

Micro is very grateful to the expert reviewers at the New York Times Wirecutter, known for identifying the best gear through extensive research, interviews, and real-world testing. Wirecutter tested 19 different scooters, and again named the Micro Maxi for ages 5 to 12, the 'Best Kids Scooter', an honor it has held since 2018. The Micro Mini for ages 2 to 5, was 'Recommended for Preschoolers' for the eighth straight year.

In 2025, Wirecutter expanded its guide to include an additional Micro model, recommending the 2-wheel Micro Sprite as the 'Top Pick for Older Riders' and the foldable versions of the Mini and Maxi were recommended as well.

Wirecutter Editors wrote, "The Micro Maxi provides the smoothest, quietest ride of any scooter we tested and has the greatest ability to grow with a child,"

Additional Top Media Recognition

New York Magazine , The Strategist named the Micro Sprite the Best Scooter for Kids , noting that Micro Kickboard was "the most mentioned by a long shot" when parents and experts were surveyed.

, The Strategist named the the noting that Micro Kickboard was "the most mentioned by a long shot" when parents and experts were surveyed. Two Wheeling Tots named the Micro Sprite 'Overall' , the Micro Mini ' Best for Toddlers' , and the Micro Maxi, ' Best Lean-to-Steer' after testing more than 30 scooters.

named the the , and the after testing more than 30 scooters. PopSugar, with an audience of more than 2.2 million Instagram followers, named the new Micro Maxi Neon the 'Best Scooter Gift for 5 Year Olds'.

Community Impact and Influencer Highlights

In addition to product recognition, Micro Kickboard expanded its community impact in 2025 through nationwide partnerships, charitable donations, and viral family focused content promoting active play for children of all ages.

About Micro Kickboard

Founded in 2007, Micro Kickboard is the official U.S. partner for Micro Mobility Systems of Switzerland, known for innovation, design excellence, quality, and sustainability. Micro continues to set the standard for ride quality and long lasting products that grow with families and are built to last. Micro Kickboard products are sold nationwide through retailers and at microkickboard.com.

