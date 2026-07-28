Your Child's First Porsche is a Micro Scooter

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Micro Kickboard

Jul 28, 2026, 08:15 ET

A Porsche for Preschoolers, and One for the Family Members Trying to Keep Up!

The Porsche-branded GT3 RS Scooters by Micro: official launch in the USA is at Monterey Car Week on August 10th. The collection features the Mini Micro Deluxe LED Porsche Edition for ages 2 to 5, along with the Micro Kickboard Deluxe LED Porsche Edition for ages 8 to 98. Both models feature illuminated GT3 RS logos on the decks using Micro patented technology creating a "wow factor" that is impossible to ignore.

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The Love of Porsche Starts Here

LOS ANGELES and GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- One of Monterey Car Week's most unexpected collaborations is rolling into the Automobilia Expo, where visitors can discover a different kind of Porsche experience. Micro Kickboard will debut, showcase, and sell its new Porsche-branded scooter collection from August 10–12 at the expo.

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A Porsche for the Playground: Micro x Porsche
A Porsche for the Playground: Micro x Porsche

Micro Scooters have earned their reputation as the world's highest-rated scooters, while Porsche has set the standard for exceptional design, performance, and quality for decades. Built on a shared commitment to craftsmanship, innovation, and enduring design, the two brands come together in a collaboration that aims to create an unforgettable first Porsche experience—building an emotional connection to the brand, years before the child is old enough to drive or own a Porsche vehicle. 

Available Across the USA 

Micro x Porsche scooters are available through the following avenues: Monterey Car Week at the Automobilia Expo; High-end Specialty Stores across the USA; at select Porsche Dealerships; Porsche Merchandise Stores; and Online at https://microkickboard.com/collections/micro-x-porsche 

About the Partners

Micro Mobility Systems AG, founded by Wim Ouboter in Switzerland in 1996, is the global leader in premium micromobility, with more than 50 products, spanning kids' scooters to the electric Microlino city car. Micro Kickboard is the US partner to Micro Mobility. Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG, headquartered in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen, is one of the world's most valuable automotive brands. Micro-Mobility.comMicroKickboard.com and Porsche.com.

Press Contact – Micro Kickboard USA
PorscheCollection@MicroKickboard.com 

SOURCE Micro Kickboard

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