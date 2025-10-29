GIVEBEAUTY DEBUTS UNIVERSAL BEAUTY & WELLNESS GIFT CARD AT THE ULTIMATE WOMEN'S EXPO IN LOS ANGELES

"This Is Genius" … "Why Hasn't Anyone Thought of This Before?"...

"When Can I Start Using It?"

BOSTON, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- giveBeauty has officially debuted a universal beauty and wellness–centered gift card that can be redeemed at any business registered in their national network of beauty and wellness professionals, known as "beautyPros."

Founder, Joan Beeson, on why giveBeauty is the only gift card you will ever want to give or receive Reiki, dental spa, yoga, esthetics, personal training and spiritual healing, now they're all giveBeauty beautyPros! Being the giveBeauty network brings beauty, health & wellness businesses new clients.

The giveBeauty team traveled to Los Angeles as premium exhibitors, with the purpose of giving away promotional gift cards carrying a mystery value of either $5, $25, $50, or $100, and spreading the word about the impending full launch of the company.

"The Los Angeles women were such an incredibly responsive audience as they're looking for experiences across beauty and wellness to both give and receive," said Joan Beeson, Founder and CEO. "The reactions when presenting the model and promotional cards were overwhelmingly positive and inspiring," Beeson added.

While the main intention of exhibiting at the event was primarily for public relations and awareness purposes, many attendees and fellow exhibitors were extremely inclined to join the growing network of Los Angeles beautyPros, at which point the giveBeauty team was able to sign them up on the spot.

"We were not expecting to sign on as many beautyPros as we did," said Beeson. "I am so pleased with the unique and diverse businesses that chose to join as part of our community. It really shows how wide we intend our range to be and the substantial number of services that fall under the umbrella of 'beauty and wellness.'"

The newest additions to the Greater Los Angeles network included Reiki healers, a dental spa, personal trainers, nutritionists, lymphatic drainage therapists, tarot card readers, and so many more.

Beeson presented the business model, along with the company's origin story, on the main stage at the Expo on Sunday, providing the attendees with an inside look into the company, just before it experiences rapid growth.

Responses ranged from "Why hasn't anyone done this before?" to "This is genius—when can I start using it?" The audience showed strong enthusiasm for the idea of using their "beautyBank" accounts and gifting loved ones for various occasions. "My daughter is going to prom this year, and this is exactly what she needs. I can't wait to start adding money for her ahead of time," said one consumer from Orange County, CA.

What's Next for giveBeauty?

giveBeauty will be exhibiting at Women's Expos throughout the country for the remainder of 2025 and during 2026. The complete launch of the cards, as well as the digital "beautyBank," is set for November, just in time for the holiday gift card boom.

"We are looking forward to getting the cards in circulation," says Beeson. "After the full launch, our existing beautyPros will see their client lists skyrocket, and the network will only continue to grow from there."

