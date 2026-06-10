GiveCon 2026 Draws Nearly 700 Nonprofit Leaders, Debuts Predictive Donor Intelligence with Dataro

The annual conference spotlighted the future of AI-powered fundraising with 60+ sessions and a new partnership bringing predictive donor intelligence into the Bloomerang Giving Platform.

INDIANAPOLIS, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomerang, the intelligent Giving Platform trusted by more than 24,000 nonprofits, announced the successful conclusion of GiveCon 2026, its annual conference for nonprofit professionals. Nearly 700 nonprofit leaders and fundraisers gathered over three days to explore the future of donor engagement, AI-powered fundraising, and nonprofit growth. The three day conference surfaced a consistent signal from the sector: fundraisers want tools that act on donor data, not just store it.

The conference opened with a keynote from Bloomerang CEO Dennis Fois, joined by Evan DaSilva, SVP of Payments, Tommy Vacek, CTO, Dave Stevens, Head of Bloomerang Innovation Labs, and Tim Paris, CEO of Dataro. The centerpiece announcement was a new strategic partnership with Dataro, bringing predictive donor intelligence directly into the Bloomerang Giving Platform. Dataro's models surface signals on every donor record, identifying donors at risk of lapsing, those ready to give again, and where upgrade and major gift opportunities exist.

Together, Dataro and Penny, Bloomerang's AI fundraising strategist built within the Giving Platform, give nonprofits a platform that doesn't just store donor data, it shows fundraisers what to do next.

"Nearly 700 fundraisers came to St. Louis because the sector is hungry for something different — a community that takes their work seriously and a platform that works alongside them, not just for them," said Dennis Fois, CEO of Bloomerang. "The partnership with Dataro reflects what we heard at the conference: fundraisers don't need more data. They need a partner that makes sense of that data, telling them where to focus and who to call."

GiveCon 2026 featured more than 60 sessions spanning recurring giving strategy, major gifts, AI-powered fundraising, donor psychology, and high-converting appeals, with attendees eligible to earn CFRE credits throughout. A pre-conference day offered Bloomerang customers hands-on workshops before the main stage opened. The five most-attended sessions reflected what the community is hungry for: building recurring donation programs, mastering the ask, applying AI fundraising moves, understanding the anatomy of an effective ask, and writing appeals that actually convert.

The conference also celebrated the second annual Givie Awards, honoring outstanding nonprofit professionals and organizations for excellence in donor stewardship, fundraising, and campaign innovation. This year's winners include:

Well Aware for the Game-Changing Campaign Award which recognizes an organization that displays innovative strategies in an above and beyond campaign. Their H2gO campaign raised more than $200,000 over the last year, funding clean water access for more than 10,000 people across East Africa.

which recognizes an organization that displays innovative strategies in an above and beyond campaign. Their H2gO campaign raised more than $200,000 over the last year, funding clean water access for more than 10,000 people across East Africa. Nourish Meals on Wheels for the Heart of Service Campaign Award which celebrates the creative use of volunteer acquisition, retention, and stewardship to foster a culture of service. Their 12 Days of Giving campaign brought together 1,250 volunteer shifts to prepare 8,500 gifts for clients across South Metro Denver.

which celebrates the creative use of volunteer acquisition, retention, and stewardship to foster a culture of service. Their 12 Days of Giving campaign brought together 1,250 volunteer shifts to prepare 8,500 gifts for clients across South Metro Denver. Meredith Harrison of Canine Companions for the Fundraiser of the Year which recognizes an individual who displays exceptional skill and innovation in the nonprofit sector, living the values of their mission through their unwavering dedication. With more than a decade of experience in nonprofit fundraising, Harrison leads national events strategy at Canine Companions, building scalable systems that support life-changing service dog programs across the country.

which recognizes an individual who displays exceptional skill and innovation in the nonprofit sector, living the values of their mission through their unwavering dedication. With more than a decade of experience in nonprofit fundraising, Harrison leads national events strategy at Canine Companions, building scalable systems that support life-changing service dog programs across the country. Eye Thrive for the Good Neighbor Campaign Award which goes to an organization whose creative strategy translates to an unwavering commitment to community betterment. Their 2025 end-of-year campaign raised more than $100,000 —funding more than 13,000 vision screenings and 3,700 prescription glasses for children in the St. Louis region.

which goes to an organization whose creative strategy translates to an unwavering commitment to community betterment. Their 2025 end-of-year campaign raised more than $100,000 —funding more than 13,000 vision screenings and 3,700 prescription glasses for children in the St. Louis region. TBRS Community and Thread Strategies for the Dynamic Duo Award which is awarded to an organization that has creatively engaged a strategic partner to execute their initiative. Their end-of-year campaign raised 108% of its goal to launch the first-ever TBRS Center of Excellence for coordinated care and treatment.

Each nonprofit winner received a $1,000+ donation to their organization in honor of their inspiring showcase of how innovative tools and collaboration can drive meaningful impact.

"The Givies celebrate fundraisers and nonprofits who had the bold ambition to redefine what impact looks like," said Ann Fellman, chief marketing officer of Bloomerang. "This year's winners got creative with great technology and supportive partners to help them reach further than they ever imagined. They believed in something bigger and truly pushed their purpose higher."

GiveCon 2026 closed with the announcement that GiveCon 2027 will head to Atlanta. For updates and registration information, visit givecon.com.

About Bloomerang

Bloomerang is the intelligent Giving Platform built for purpose, trusted by more than 24,000 nonprofits to raise more funds, retain more supporters, and create lasting change. By unifying fundraising, CRM, and volunteer management in one easy-to-use platform, Bloomerang gives organizations a complete view of every supporter and the tools to build stronger relationships. Backed by expert support and a team passionate about nonprofit success, Bloomerang is more than software—it's a growth partner for missions that matter. Learn more at bloomerang.com.

SOURCE Bloomerang