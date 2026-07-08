Bloomerang Names Dave Stevens Chief AI Officer to Lead Its AI Platform and Innovation Labs

The veteran AI builder will own Bloomerang's model strategy, AI governance, and the intelligence layer that powers its Giving Platform for more than 24,000 nonprofits.

INDIANAPOLIS, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomerang, the intelligent Giving Platform trusted by more than 24,000 nonprofits, today announced the appointment of Dave Stevens as Chief AI Officer, effective July 1, 2026. Stevens, who has been leading Bloomerang Innovation Labs, will own the company's AI strategy, its model development and governance, and the intelligence layer that powers the Bloomerang Giving Platform.

The appointment formalizes what Bloomerang has been building toward all year: moving from a platform that stores donor data to one that acts on it. At GiveCon 2026, the company's annual conference, Stevens shared his vision for the future of fundraising technology, laying out how AI can move nonprofits from managing data to acting on it. As Chief AI Officer, Stevens will lead the team translating that demand into product, including the models, the data foundation, and the governance that let Bloomerang put fundraising intelligence to work for nonprofits.

"Dave is one of the rare leaders who has actually built and shipped AI inside a software company," said Dennis Fois, CEO of Bloomerang. "Our customers told us clearly that they want a platform that works alongside them. Dave's job is to make that real, and to make sure the intelligence we build belongs to the nonprofits we serve."

Stevens brings more than two decades of building and scaling technology companies, the last several focused entirely on applied AI. As VP of AI at CentralReach, he built the company's generative AI organization from the ground up and shipped multiple AI products ahead of its acquisition by Roper Technologies. He earlier co-founded Chartlytics, later acquired by CentralReach, and founded the AI venture studio Rad/s2. He has advised Bloomerang since early 2026 and authored "The Rise of the Chief AI Officer," an argument that AI capability has to be built into the product itself, not bolted on top.

"Bloomerang sees something no one else in this sector can: the full lifecycle of giving and volunteering, across tens of thousands of nonprofits, tens of millions of donors, and the volunteers who power them," said Stevens. "The opportunity is to turn that into intelligence that does the work alongside fundraisers, and to do it in a way nonprofits can trust. That is the outcome I am most excited about creating."

As Chief AI Officer, Stevens will work closely with the company's engineering and product teams to expand and evolve Bloomerang's AI capabilities within the Giving Platform, including Penny, Bloomerang's AI fundraising strategist, and the predictive donor intelligence from the company's recently announced partnership with Dataro.

About Bloomerang

Bloomerang is the intelligent Giving Platform built for purpose, trusted by more than 24,000 nonprofits to raise more funds, retain more supporters, and create lasting change. By unifying fundraising, CRM, and volunteer management in one easy-to-use platform, Bloomerang gives organizations a complete view of every supporter and the tools to build stronger relationships. Backed by expert support and a team passionate about nonprofit success, Bloomerang is more than software. It is a growth partner for missions that matter. Learn more at bloomerang.com.

SOURCE Bloomerang