While Nonprofits Eye Gen Z, Millennials Are Shaping Philanthropic Giving

The Bloomerang 2026 Giving Signals Report, conducted by The Harris Poll, reveals a generational perception gap reshaping who's funding the next decade of nonprofit work.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomerang, the intelligent Giving Platform trusted by more than 24,000 nonprofits, today released The Bloomerang 2026 Giving Signals Report, an in-depth study of more than 1,000 U.S. donors and 400 nonprofit fundraising leaders that reveals a major generational shift underway in American philanthropy. Conducted with The Harris Poll, the report finds that Millennials — not the generation many nonprofits are focused on acquiring — have quietly become the most generous, most acquirable and most strategically active donor segment in the country.

"We keep talking about the wealth transfer like it's on its way. It isn't. It's already happening," said Dennis Fois, chief executive officer at Bloomerang. "75% of Millennials plan to give more this year. 42% are already using donor-advised funds. They are not donors in waiting. They are the most active philanthropic generation in America right now. The window for cultivating the next generation is open."

Key findings from the Giving Signals Report include:

Millennials are the largest adult generation in the U.S. — and their giving is accelerating. At roughly 72 million strong, they already outnumber Baby Boomers, and three in four (75%) plan to give more this year than last, compared with 49% of Gen X and 36% of Baby Boomers+.





At roughly 72 million strong, they already outnumber Baby Boomers, and three in four (75%) plan to give more this year than last, compared with 49% of Gen X and 36% of Baby Boomers+. No generation is more open to a first gift than Millennials. Eight in 10 Millennials (80%) plan to give to at least one new nonprofit in 2026 — more than twice the rate of Baby Boomers+ (30%) and well above Gen X (52%).





Eight in 10 Millennials (80%) plan to give to at least one new nonprofit in 2026 — more than twice the rate of Baby Boomers+ (30%) and well above Gen X (52%). Millennials give strategically, not just generously. 42% have already used a donor-advised fund or other tax-advantaged vehicle in the past year, signaling long-term philanthropic intent and vastly outpacing older generations.





42% have already used a donor-advised fund or other tax-advantaged vehicle in the past year, signaling long-term philanthropic intent and vastly outpacing older generations. Belonging — not belief alone — is what wins Millennial donors. 97% say giving makes them feel "part of something," making community and connection a first-gift driver, not just a retention tool.





97% say giving makes them feel "part of something," making community and connection a first-gift driver, not just a retention tool. Most nonprofits are leading with the wrong channel. 69% of donors across all generations prefer email for fundraising communication, yet nonprofit leaders report leading their outreach with social media.

"What stands out in this data is not that donors are harder to reach — it's that they are more specific about how they want to be reached," said Jen Musil, global president of research at The Harris Poll. "The generational differences in this study are not obstacles for nonprofit institutions, but a roadmap for how fundraising must evolve."

Rebalancing toward email as a primary communication vehicle — with social and text as generation-specific complements — is one of the most direct improvements organizations can make to their outreach strategy. Nonprofit leaders are taking note: 97% say they are adjusting fundraising or donor outreach strategies to reflect the preferences of younger donors, including 46% who say they are doing so significantly.

To learn more and download the full report, click here.

About the Giving Signals Report: In March 2026, The Harris Poll surveyed 1,003 adults aged 18+ who donated to a charity or nonprofit in the past 12 months and 405 adults aged 18+ with nonprofit fundraising decision-making responsibility, on behalf of Bloomerang. The survey was conducted March 13–24, 2026. Data in the donor sample is weighted to reflect actual population proportions. Statistical significance testing was conducted at the 95% confidence level. Results based on small samples (n<100) are directional in nature.

ABOUT BLOOMERANG

Bloomerang is the intelligent Giving Platform built for purpose, trusted by more than 24,000 nonprofits to raise more funds, retain more supporters, and create lasting change. By unifying fundraising, CRM, and volunteer management in one easy-to-use platform, Bloomerang gives organizations a complete view of every supporter and the tools to build stronger relationships. Backed by expert support and a team passionate about nonprofit success, Bloomerang is more than software—it's a growth partner for missions that matter. Learn more at bloomerang.com.

SOURCE Bloomerang