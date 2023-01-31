Giveffect Awards Software Grant to Seven Nonprofit Organizations and Opens Applications for Cycle Two of Grant Program

Giveffect Software Grant Aims to Help Nonprofits Accelerate Digital Transformation and Realize Significant Community Impact

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Giveffect , the leading all-in-one nonprofit management software, announced the inaugural cohort of seven Giveffect Software Grant Program recipients and is now accepting applications for Cycle 2 of the grant program. This grant aims to help selected nonprofits accelerate digital transformation and realize significant gains in fundraising and community building.

Giveffect Software Grant Cycle 1 recipients include Paw Project of Georgia, Inc., Touch of Grey Rescue, Zora's Cradle, Child Advocacy Center Of Aiken County, Emporia Senior Center, Inc., Voices of Our Youth and Little Theatre Off Broadway.

"Nonprofit technology is essential for the success of a nonprofit. And we are excited to kick off Giveffect's Software Grant Program with this first cohort of diverse organizations," said Yulia Zhernovaya, Head of Strategy and Operations at Giveffect.

"Each selected nonprofit is leveraging the Giveffect all-in-one nonprofit software to connect the dots across their organization. They are automating tasks to save time, increase efficiency, and focus on their missions. We are proud to continue this program by opening applications for our second cycle."

Grantees will benefit from a one-year subscription to the Giveffect all-in-one CRM solution, including online giving, donor management, volunteer management, email marketing, events management, and fundraising and auction management.

Grantees will receive personalized support and education to fully leverage the technology to meet their fundraising goals and better address their mission. There will also be opportunities to learn best practices directly from other nonprofits.

The Giveffect Software Grants program will accept applications quarterly for a limited number of awards. The upcoming deadline for grant applications for Cycle 2 is February 20, 2023. Awardees will be notified by March 1, 2023, and the program will start on April 3, 2023.

Within the application process, Giveffect will look for how each organization will use the software to better address its mission, build or foster growth within a community, and provide additional services to its constituents.

For comprehensive eligibility information, to sign up for a virtual grant information workshop, or to apply for the Giveffect Software Grant, please visit https://www.giveffect.com/software-grant .

About Giveffect

Giveffect is the leading all-in-one nonprofit management software that connects and empowers nonprofits to reach fundraising and relationship goals through cloud software. Built specifically for nonprofits, big and small, Giveffect's connected technology creates one source of truth. It includes solutions for constituent relationship management (CRM), fundraising, events, online donations, gift tracking, volunteer management, donor management, automated workflows, and more. Serving nonprofits for a decade, Giveffect is a remote-first company headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit www.giveffect.com and Giveffect's Nonprofit Resource Center or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Instagram and Facebook .

