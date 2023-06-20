Giveffect Launches Innovative AI Writer Feature to Help Nonprofits Accelerate Content Writing and Maximize Impact

AI Writer is the newest feature in the connected all-in-one nonprofit software

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Giveffect , the leading all-in-one nonprofit management software, today announced the launch of its latest innovative feature: AI Writer. This cutting-edge tool built within the connected Giveffect software helps nonprofits write the most sought-after types of content quickly, easily and without leaving the platform.

Nonprofit teams often face the challenge of being stretched thin with limited resources and a constant need to produce compelling content to engage supporters. AI Writer addresses this challenge head-on by streamlining the writing process, saving time and effort for nonprofit professionals.

Using state-of-the-art artificial intelligence technology with simple-to-use templates and parameter settings, AI Writer offers a range of features and capabilities to create compelling nonprofit fundraising descriptions, engaging blog posts, impactful social media captions, thoughtful grant applications, persuasive emails and appeal letters and more with just a few clicks.

"We are thrilled to introduce AI Writer to our all-in-one nonprofit software to automate content writing," said Allan Shin, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at Giveffect. "We understand the challenges faced by nonprofit professionals. And with this innovative tool, we aim to alleviate the time constraints faced by nonprofit professionals, enabling them to focus on their mission and create meaningful impact without juggling between different systems."

By harnessing the power of AI, Giveffect empowers nonprofits to deliver their message effectively and connect with their audience on a deeper level, all within the same platform that already includes their nonprofit CRM , donor management, volunteer management, fundraising, email marketing, grant tracking, analytics and more.

To learn more about Giveffect or AI Writer, visit Giveffect.com or schedule a demo at Giveffect.com/book-demo .

About Giveffect

Giveffect is the leading all-in-one nonprofit management software that connects and empowers nonprofits to reach fundraising and relationship goals through cloud software. Built specifically for nonprofits, big and small, Giveffect's connected technology creates one source of truth. It includes solutions for constituent relationship management (CRM), fundraising, events, online donations, gift tracking, volunteer management, donor management, automated workflows, and more. Serving nonprofits for a decade, Giveffect is a remote-first company headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit www.giveffect.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

