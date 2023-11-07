Giveffect Selected by Tides as Leading CRM Platform to Strengthen Fundraising of the Organizations it Supports

Nov. 7, 2023

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Giveffect, a leading 10-in-one nonprofit technology, proudly announces its selection as a Donor CRM of choice by Tides Center. In pursuit of its mission to equip nonprofits with powerful tools for effective and secure fundraising, Tides Center conducted an extensive year-long review of CRM solutions.

CRM platforms serve as the bedrock of nonprofit operations, facilitating effective donor relationship management. Giveffect offers robust functionality and user-friendly features. It seamlessly integrates a nonprofit CRM with fundraising tools, volunteer management, grant management, email marketing, webpages, workflow automation, AI tools, and more. This holistic approach not only increases fundraising success but also fosters a collaborative organizational environment,

"At Tides Center, we understand the pivotal role CRM software plays in nonprofit success, enabling them to forge lasting connections with their supporters. We set out to identify best-in-class platforms that can amplify fundraising efforts," commented Meghan Herbert, Partner Services Associate at Tides. "Our partnership with Giveffect seamlessly aligns with Tides Center's mission to shift power to nonprofits to elevate their fundraising, enhance data capture, and collaboration."

What distinguishes Giveffect is its powerful and easy-to-use automation tool, linking all features to significantly boost productivity and alleviate the workload on overstretched development staff. And the platform creates an easy-to-use experience for supporters. Furthermore, Giveffect's comprehensive dashboards and advanced reporting furnish gift officers with comprehensive data and valuable insights, enabling informed decisions.

"We are deeply honored to be selected by Tides Center, a leader in the nonprofit sector, to join this distinguished group of CRM platforms," stated Yulia Zhernovaya, Head of Growth and Strategy at Giveffect. "Together, we are committed to empowering nonprofits with the tools they need to thrive in their mission and leave a lasting impact."
To learn more about Giveffect, schedule a demo at Giveffect.com/book-demo. To learn more about Tides Center, visit www.tides.org

About Giveffect:
Giveffect is the leading all-in-one nonprofit management software that connects and empowers nonprofits to reach fundraising and relationship goals through cloud software. Built specifically for nonprofits, big and small, Giveffect's connected technology creates one source of truth. It includes solutions for constituent relationship management (CRM), fundraising, events, online donations, gift tracking, volunteer management, donor management, automated workflows, and more. Serving nonprofits for a decade, Giveffect is a remote-first company headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit www.giveffect.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and X (Twitter).

About Tides:
Tides is a nonprofit and philanthropic organization committed to advancing social justice. It works across the social sector to shift power to communities of color and other groups historically denied power.

Centering equity and justice in everything it does, Tides collaborates in deep partnership with movement leaders, nonprofits, donors, foundations and corporations to amplify the impact of their work by providing services like fiscal sponsorship, donor-advised funds, grant making, and a variety of innovative solutions.

