Given Campbell, Award Winning Globally Renowned Wallpaper Designer, Launches Relic

"For my 15th year design, I wanted to use a skull pattern to recognize the creative courage it takes to break free from traditional thinking in any industry. The genuine 23K gold leaf just takes it to the next level."

Gold leaf has been used for centuries in a variety of applications. Mainly used in art and architecture such as the gates at France's Palace of Versailles, it has evolved to include extravagant culinary creations and even found in rare European liquor.

For more details on the 23K Gold Leaf Relic wallpaper design, visit: www.givencampbell.com

Relic can be fully customized with a variety of grasscloth colors and styles as well customizing the under-skull color.

Given Campbell is an award-winning wallpaper designer located in Tampa, Florida, with all design and printing done in the United States. Given Campbell's wallpaper has been featured on the cover of Target's Club Wedd catalog, NY Times, and the Today show. She has also been honored as a Tastemaker in House & Garden's annual issue. In addition, her Election Wallpaper was featured on the Reuters Times Square Billboard.

