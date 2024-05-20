GivePower and ServiceNow Partner Again to Address The Water Crises in Kenya's Mombasa and Makueni Counties

MOMBASA, Kenya, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GivePower, an award-winning nonprofit helping solve the world's water and electrification needs, announced Friday afternoon the opening of two new solar-powered water systems in Kenya. The first of the two new systems is based in Migadini in Mombasa County and was made possible through the generous support of ServiceNow. It is the organization's eighth project with GivePower, including four Solar Water Farms and four electrification projects. Based in Makindu, the second system was also donated by ServiceNow and in partnership with Silfab Solar, which provided the solar panels. These two new systems mark 12 total GivePower Solar Water Farms across the country, providing clean, safe drinking water to nearly 1 million Kenyans daily.

Celebration of the new Solar Water Farm at Migadini.

The Solar Water Farm launch was celebrated by the esteemed representative of the Holy Father, the Apostolic Nuncio to Kenya and South Sudan, H.E. Archbishop Hubertus van Megen and CECM Emily Achieng Okelo of Mombasa County.

"This Solar Water Farm represents a monumental step forward in our efforts to ensure sustainable and clean water access for our residents. It embodies our commitment to leveraging renewable energy solutions to enhance water security and resilience against climate change," remarked Ms. Achieng Okelo.

At the Migadini SWF site opening, Tim Muindi, GVP of Treasury at ServiceNow, reiterated their pledge to provide aid in Kenya, stating, "In partnership with GivePower, ServiceNow is committed to providing solar energy and sustainable infrastructure to the people of Kenya, ensuring access to the resources needed."

Leveraging clean solar energy, each Solar Water Farm desalinates and purifies salty or brackish water, removing salt, viruses, and bacteria. The systems also eliminate other contaminants, including fluoride, to create reliable, affordable sources of clean drinking water for communities in need. Each GivePower Solar Water Farm is designed to remain operational and produce clean water for over 20 years.

"We are very grateful for the public-private partnerships that make these projects possible," said Michele Magee, President of GivePower. "Access to clean drinking water is a basic human right and we are thrilled to be able to help in meeting this critical need."

