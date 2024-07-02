GivePower and Silfab Solar Celebrate Longstanding Partnership

MAKINDU, Kenya, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GivePower, an award-winning nonprofit helping meet the world's water and electrification needs, is thrilled to celebrate its longstanding partnership with leading solar module manufacturer, Silfab Solar. Since 2020, Silfab has donated 1,955 solar panels, powering projects in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Angola, and now Kenya! Last month, the Makindu Solar Water Farm Mobi+ opened in Makueni County, Kenya, providing access to clean drinking water to over 26k people.

Photo credit: GivePower

"Silfab Solar is proud of our partnership with such a remarkable organization as GivePower, as we strive to deliver clean energy and sustainable solutions that can empower communities across the globe. As a leading solar module manufacturer, we are excited to witness the positive and tangible impact solar energy and this collaboration can have on so many lives" remarked Paolo Maccario, President & CEO of Silfab Solar.

This four-year partnership began with the development of three solar installation projects at the Congo Peace School and Garamba National Park in the DRC. Supported by Congo Power and Google, these projects collectively powered over 1,000 households and businesses, improving the lives of 3,982 people. Additionally, their donations supported the Okavango Delta project in Angola, in partnership with Wild Bird Trust, by installing solar panels that powered local community centers and approximately 900 homes across 21 surrounding villages.

"We are very grateful for our partnership with Silfab Solar," said Michele Magee, President of GivePower. "Our work together reflects our shared commitment to the proliferation of clean renewable energy sources around the world. We are thrilled to assist in meeting marginalized communities most basic need with these solutions."

