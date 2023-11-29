GiveSmart Again Honored by Annual TrustRadius Best of Awards

News provided by

Community Brands

29 Nov, 2023, 10:15 ET

The leading fundraising and donor management solution wins Best Feature Set, Best Relationship, and Best Value for Price

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GiveSmart by Community Brands, the leading fundraising and donor management system for nonprofit organizations, today announced it has been recognized by the 2023 TrustRadius Awards as a Best of product in the Feature Set, Relationship, and Value for Price categories.

Continue Reading
GiveSmart, the leading fundraising and donor management solution wins Best Relationship, Best Value for Price, and Best Feature Set from TrustRadius.
GiveSmart, the leading fundraising and donor management solution wins Best Relationship, Best Value for Price, and Best Feature Set from TrustRadius.

The TrustRadius Best of Awards is a leading award program spotlighting the best in B2B technology products. The awards recognize the most highly rated digital platforms and tools as chosen by the businesses and professionals who use them, empowering customers' voices and centering users' experiences. This recent recognition is in addition to Community Brands' 2023 Trust Radius Tech Cares Award, given to companies that demonstrate a commitment to supporting employees, communities, and corporate and social responsibility.

"We are grateful that our customers have once again voiced their high satisfaction with not only GiveSmart's software but also our team," shared Steve Greanias, General Manager at GiveSmart. "We're proud to power all our nonprofit customers, as they further their missions with our fundraising and donor management suite. In 2023, our customers have already raised over $1.5 billion with the platform. We know there are many choices for fundraising technology, and we are thrilled that our customers would overwhelmingly choose GiveSmart again."

GiveSmart is everything your organization needs to grow your mission, all in one place. Its all-encompassing fundraising and donor management platform dismantles data silos, enhances efficiency, and saves nonprofits time. Its platform with configurable, mobile-friendly campaigns, peer-to-peer giving, auction and event management, and secure payment processing allows organizations to accelerate their fundraising and nurture lasting relationships with donors and sponsors all year round. For organizations hosting a distinguished, annual event or that are looking for 24/7 year-round fundraising, GiveSmart is committed to their success, standing ready with expertise, advice, and more. 

"GiveSmart has secured all Best of Awards in the Nonprofit Fundraising category," said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. "GiveSmart's accomplishment is built entirely on customer feedback. Customers wholeheartedly endorse its fundraising capabilities, confirming that it lives up to its sales and marketing promises and provides excellent value for the price."

Based on excellent customer reviews and ratings, TrustRadius analyzed thousands of high-quality, in-depth user reviews to determine the Best of products. Every user and review is verified with stringent fraud protection, allowing the TrustRadius Best of Awards to reflect the true voice of the market.

View a customized demo of this award-winning fundraising software at givesmart.com/demo/.

To stay up to date on GiveSmart, visit and subscribe to GiveSmart's blog and follow the company on LinkedIn.

About GiveSmart
GiveSmart is a mobile bidding, fundraising, event management, and donor management software. Our mission is to help nonprofits, schools, and foundations reach their fundraising goals while creating an engaging, exciting, and easy giving experience for their donors. All. Year. Round. GiveSmart has helped our partners raise over $6.9 billion. Learn more at givesmart.com.

Contact: Ashely Boyer, [email protected]

SOURCE Community Brands

Also from this source

MIP Earns Best Software Ratings from TrustRadius for the Third Year in a Row

MIP Earns Best Software Ratings from TrustRadius for the Third Year in a Row

MIP Fund Accounting by Community Brands, the nation's leading nonprofit cloud-based, fund accounting software, is honored to announce that Trust...
YourMembership AMS Announces Technology Partnership with Global Nonprofit Tides Center

YourMembership AMS Announces Technology Partnership with Global Nonprofit Tides Center

Community Brands is proud to announce an official partnership between YourMembership AMS and Tides, a renowned nonprofit and philanthropic...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.