GiveSmart Gives Back Program Awards One Year of Fundraising Software to Three Organizations

WESTMONT, Ill., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GiveSmart and Community Brands employees awarded three organizations that are addressing the most pressing social issues with one year of fundraising technology and service at no cost. Employees participated in a three-month process, and the winning organizations – MKE Black, Inc, Fund a Life, and See Spot Rescued -- stood out in how they advance social good. This is the second class of GiveSmart Gives Back winners.

"GiveSmart customers have raised over $3.9 billion dollars through our fundraising platform to date. Our employees are proud to be a partner to every single entity supported. MKE Black, Inc, Fund a Life, and See Spot Rescued exemplify GiveSmart's commitment to the greater good and stood out among impressive applicants. We are proud to be partnering with them," Steve Greanias, General Manager of Fundraising Solutions at Community Brands

More about the three winners in the winter 2021 class:

MKE Black, Inc

MKE Black celebrates and promotes Black business, events, culture, and advancement in the greater Milwaukee area by providing resources, connections, and awareness to help businesses thrive. They are dedicated to providing a one stop shop for locals and tourists, with information on dining, shopping, culture, resources, and more.



MKE Black is grateful for GiveSmart's support, "We now have so many avenues and tools to connect with our community we support, as well as individuals who want to engage in crowd supported fundraising at an entirely new level. We can connect with people to share our banner. MKE Black can enter an entire new realm of fundraising thanks to GiveSmart Gives Back."



To support MKE Black Inc., visit https://mkeblack.givesmart.com.

Fund a Life

Fund a Life helps individuals and families overcome emotional and financial obstacles caused by major life-altering circumstances of all kinds. This broad mission enables them to operate without limits as they provide people with grant opportunities and shine a light in their darkest moments.



Fund a Life is grateful for GiveSmart's support, "We are a small nonprofit with a small budget and huge dreams of helping impact countless people. The ability to utilize such an incredible resource and tool will help propel our mission forward at an exponential rate. We are excited to be on this journey and to see how we can best utilize this opportunity to ultimately grow our mission to new heights only dreamt of before winning this program."



To support Fund a Life, visit https://fundalife.givesmart.com.

See Spot Rescued

See Spot Rescued is an entirely volunteer-run dog rescue based in both Jersey City, NJ and Austin, TX that coordinates the rescue, vetting, medical care, transportation, fostering, and adoption of hundreds of loving canines into equally loving, lifelong homes.



See Spot Rescued is grateful for GiveSmart's support, "See Spot Rescued is so excited to work with GiveSmart to celebrate 10 years of rescuing dogs. As we've grown over the years, from a one-woman rescue operation to a team of 20 volunteers, our fundraising needs have grown as well. Having GiveSmart guide us through hosting our first virtual auction and fundraiser will finally give us the fundraising boost we need to save, vet, and train even more dogs."



To support See Spot Rescued, visit https://SSR2021.givesmart.com.

These three winners are awarded a grant package at no cost that includes:

A 1-year GiveSmart technology subscription for unlimited fundraising, events, and auctions

Personalized Training to kick off the subscription

And more!

