GiveSmart Receives 2021 TrustRadius Top Rated Awards

"We are honored that thousands of nonprofits rely on us to help them grow their fundraising in support of their missions," said Steve Greanias, General Manager at GiveSmart. "There's a lot to consider when choosing event fundraising technology, and we are thrilled our customers have chosen us. We are humbled by their reviews that have led to these awards. Our mission is to serve our customers at every turn, as they continue to better their communities."

GiveSmart is today's leading fundraising management solution for the modern nonprofit. Its integrated fundraising platform with configurable, mobile-friendly campaigns, peer-to-peer giving, auction and event management, and secure payment processing allows organizations to accelerate their fundraising and nurture lasting relationships with donors and sponsors all year round. This trusted technology offers flexible, customizable features. Whether organizations host a distinguished, annual event or are looking for a platform to support any fundraiser, GiveSmart is the trusted choice.

"GiveSmart has won two Top Rated awards for the Event Management Software and Virtual Event Platform categories," said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. "These awards are based entirely on feedback from their customers. Reviewers value GiveSmart's ease of use, online chat feature, and extensive collection of training videos."

Based on excellent customer reviews and ratings, TrustRadius analyzed over 8,000 high-quality, in-depth user reviews from the last 12 months to determine the Top Rated products across multiple software categories. Every user and review is verified with stringent fraud protection, allowing the TrustRadius Top Rated awards to reflect the true voice of the market. The trScore metric corrects for bias and can't be manipulated, unlike vanity awards.

About GiveSmart

GiveSmart is a fundraising management system that enables organizations to accelerate fundraising through configurable, mobile-friendly campaigns, peer-to-peer giving, auction and event management, and secure payment processing. Our mission is to help nonprofits and organizations reach their fundraising goals while creating an engaging, exciting, and easy giving experience for their donors. Learn more at www.givesmart.com.

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius helps technology buyers make better decisions and helps vendors tell their unique story, improve conversion, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Each month over 1 million B2B technology buyers, over 50% from large enterprises, use verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

