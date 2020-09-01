Givewith Announces World-Class Advisory Board

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Givewith, a technology company driving business growth and stakeholder value that also benefits people and the planet, today announced it has appointed an Advisory Board to provide strategic guidance and support as Givewith continues to rapidly scale.

"Givewith's mission is to create a better future for all by harnessing the power of the global economy," said Paul Polizzotto, founder and CEO of Givewith. "The world's vast global challenges require a comprehensive approach, which is why we've assembled an Advisory Board of renowned leaders who have the experience and expertise to help us strategically navigate our next stage of accelerated growth."

Givewith's Advisory Board features a diverse group of senior corporate and nonprofit executives across a spectrum of industries including finance, health, media, technology, professional services, and education, among others. "I am honored to join Givewith's Advisory Board to help Givewith realize its full potential," said Jan Babiak, an experienced Independent Board Member, who has been named as one of the 100 most influential people in the board room community by the National Association of Corporate Directors' (NACD) Directorship magazine. "Givewith is uniquely positioned to help address the existential challenges that both business and society face today."

Sandra Rice, Senior Vice President of Outreach & Strategic Partnerships, Center for Talent Innovation, added, "Givewith's value proposition has profound implications on the way nonprofits and social impact initiatives are funded. I'm proud to help Givewith drive meaningful change in communities across the globe.

The Givewith Advisory Board members include:

Jan Babiak , Independent Board Member and Audit Committee Chair — Jan has been named by Agenda , a Financial Times publication for board members, as one of the 'International 100: Top Board Candidates with Global Skills ' and has over 30 years in P&L management, technology, regulatory, finance, ESG, climate change, sustainability, and more with EY of which 20 years was based in Europe in global and EMEIA leadership roles.

— Jan has been named by , a Financial Times publication for board members, as one of the ' and has over 30 years in P&L management, technology, regulatory, finance, ESG, climate change, sustainability, and more with EY of which 20 years was based in in global and EMEIA leadership roles. Andre J. Fernandez , Senior Advisor & former CFO, NCR Corporation — Andre is an experienced financial leader and business executive, previously serving leadership roles at NCR Corporation, CBS Radio, Journal Communications, and GE. He also served on the Board of Directors of Buffalo Wild Wings Inc, Froedtert Health, the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), and the NCR Foundation.

— Andre is an experienced financial leader and business executive, previously serving leadership roles at NCR Corporation, CBS Radio, Journal Communications, and GE. He also served on the Board of Directors of Buffalo Wild Wings Inc, Froedtert Health, the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), and the NCR Foundation. Dr. Jonathan Fielding , Distinguished Professor at UCLA in the Fielding School of Public Health and the Geffen School of Medicine — Jonathan served over 40 years in public health leadership positions, including as the Public Health Director and Health Officer of Los Angeles County and chair of the U.S. Community Preventive Services Task Force. He is the founder of the UCLA School of Public Health's Center for Health Advancement.

— Jonathan served over 40 years in public health leadership positions, including as the Public Health Director and Health Officer of Los Angeles County and chair of the U.S. Community Preventive Services Task Force. He is the founder of the UCLA School of Public Health's Center for Health Advancement. Sandra Rice , Senior Vice President of Outreach & Strategic Partnerships, Center for Talent Innovation — Sandra is recognized as a transformational leader and catalyst with over two decades of experience in diversity, equity, and inclusion. She previously held leadership positions at Emma Bowen Foundation and ABC Television.

— Sandra is recognized as a transformational leader and catalyst with over two decades of experience in diversity, equity, and inclusion. She previously held leadership positions at Emma Bowen Foundation and ABC Television. Christie Smith , PhD, Independent Board Member — Christie is a global business leader with over 30 years of experience, including roles at Apple and Deloitte, where she developed her expertise in global expansion, business development, human capital, finance and data and analytics. She is on the Board of Endo International and serves on the Nominating & Governance and Compensation Committees.

— Christie is a global business leader with over 30 years of experience, including roles at Apple and Deloitte, where she developed her expertise in global expansion, business development, human capital, finance and data and analytics. She is on the Board of Endo International and serves on the Nominating & Governance and Compensation Committees. Celina de Sola , Co-founder, Glasswing International — Celina is a Salvadoran social entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience in international development and social change. She is an Obama Foundation Fellow, Ashoka Fellow, Tallberg Global Leader, and a Skoll Awardee.

— Celina is a Salvadoran social entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience in international development and social change. She is an Obama Foundation Fellow, Ashoka Fellow, Tallberg Global Leader, and a Skoll Awardee. Steve Stirling , President & CEO, Map International — Steve has extensive expertise in sales and marketing across the corporate and nonprofit sectors. He has held leadership positions at ChildFund International, Worldvision U.S., Heifer International, Johnson and Johnson, Bristol Myers Squibb, and ConAgra.

— Steve has extensive expertise in sales and marketing across the corporate and nonprofit sectors. He has held leadership positions at ChildFund International, Worldvision U.S., Heifer International, Johnson and Johnson, Bristol Myers Squibb, and ConAgra. Lynn Tesoro , Founder & CEO, HL Group — Lynn is a globally recognized communications executive with extensive knowledge of fashion, luxury and lifestyle-related businesses. She previously held leadership positions in marketing and communications for Polo Ralph Lauren and Calvin Klein .

Lynn is a globally recognized communications executive with extensive knowledge of fashion, luxury and lifestyle-related businesses. She previously held leadership positions in marketing and communications for Polo Ralph Lauren and . Tawana Tibbs , Former Director of Verizon Enterprise Group — Tawana spent 25 years in telecommunications with various leadership roles for Verizon. She served as Board President and Trustee Emeritus of Big Brothers Big Sisters of NYC, Board Secretary for the Newport Festivals Foundation, and participates in the NAACP and other nonprofits.

"I believe Givewith is on to something truly profound," said Christie Smith, Independent Board Member and former leader at Apple and Deloitte. "While most corporations know social impact is good for their business, few are able to implement it in a way that directly influences their profitability. That's the beauty of Givewith, it creates a direct link between business growth and social impact. Simply put, it's better business for a better world."

To learn more about Givewith, visit www.givewith.com.

About Givewith

Givewith enables companies to drive business growth and stakeholder value by directing funding to environmental and social impact programs through their everyday business transactions. Its suite of digital SaaS solutions tailored for sales and procurement generate new sources of funding for the world's most effective social impact initiatives and precisely measure the outcomes of the funding to translate social impact opportunities into critical business KPIs. To learn more about how Givewith generates shared value for businesses, people and the planet, visit www.givewith.com.

Media Contact:

Chloe Chong

Communications Manager

[email protected]

(646) 398-0476

SOURCE Givewith

Related Links

givewith.com

