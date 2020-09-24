Givewith Unveils Net Zero Now™ to Help Companies Meet Climate Commitments

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Givewith, a technology company driving business growth and stakeholder value that also benefits people and the planet, today introduced Net Zero Now™ to help companies achieve their net zero goals faster by embedding the purchase of carbon offsets within their everyday business transactions. Sellers of any product or service can offer offsets as a sales incentive. Buyers can include requests for offsets when issuing Requests for Proposals (RFPs).

"We are forging a new future in which action on climate change becomes an integral part of everyday business," said Paul Polizzotto, Givewith Founder and CEO. "The unique nature of this solution is that it creates greater business benefits for both parties involved: corporate sellers enjoy enhanced sales and corporate buyers leverage greater business value from their procurement process, transforming the act of buying and selling into a pathway for a net zero future."

Robert Casamento, Chief Acceleration Officer at Givewith and former Director of World Economic Forum's Global Climate Change Initiatives added, "If the top 100 members of both the Business Roundtable and Business for Social Responsibility follow IBM and BCG's lead, they could generate over $25 billion a year to fund carbon offsets, delivering change at the speed and scale that drives us towards achieving net zero now, not tomorrow."

By combining cutting edge technology with an innovative new way to do business, Givewith allows companies to easily embed the funding of verified, high-quality net zero initiatives such as renewable energy and carbon removals within their everyday business transactions.

The Net Zero Now™ model is designed to help companies simultaneously drive sales growth, strengthen customer and supplier relationships, and deliver the transformation that is required to address the climate emergency. Companies can use Givewith as a stand-alone technology platform or through existing sales and procurement platforms. Givewith's seamless integration with SAP Ariba is just one example of how its technology is being deployed to create a marketplace for change at scale.

Global Leaders IBM and Boston Consulting Group Collaborate with Givewith

IBM has included carbon removals, via Givewith partner Indigo Ag, as part of providing IBM's Hybrid Cloud Platform to BCG. In addition, both BCG and Givewith will build artificial intelligence (AI) solutions with Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud.

"IBM always looks for new and innovative ways to help our clients and partners use AI and hybrid cloud to transform the way they do business," said Roger Premo, General Manager of Corporate Strategy at IBM. "Now we're extending our technology and expertise to routine business transactions that can help meet the planet's need to move to net zero."

Also, as part of the deal, BCG gains access to nature-based carbon credits to help meet its pledge of being net zero by 2030, and farmers participating in Indigo Ag's Carbon program are provided with the financial incentive to transition to beneficial farming practices that sequester carbon and reduce on-farm emissions.

Earlier this month, BCG became the first global management consulting firm to commit to a net zero climate pledge. "We are proud of the innovative people, process and technology solutions, and thought leadership we are bringing to this important topic," said Jack Grey, Global Partnerships and Programs Lead at BCG. "Partnership is a core value and everyday practice for BCG leveraging a diverse ecosystem enabling collaborative solutions that help our clients and communities thrive."

Access to Carbon Removals is Assured Through Givewith's Global Network of Pre-vetted, High-Quality Delivery Partners

As part of Net Zero Now™, Givewith has added Indigo Ag to its network of providers, enabling companies to easily obtain verified agricultural carbon credits through their transactions with Givewith. Indigo Carbon, one of Indigo Ag's core offerings, supports farmers in adopting beneficial growing practices that reduce farming emissions, restore soil health, and remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

Delivery partners like Indigo Ag and the Arbor Day Foundation commit to using international standards for offset measurement, verification, and reporting, as well as to Givewith's stringent measurement, monitoring, and reporting audits, ensuring they maintain high performance and delivery standards. Givewith's platform also creates the foundation for tracing every tonne of carbon, improving price transparency and benchmarking.

"At Indigo, alongside our partners, we're committed to harnessing agriculture to be more beneficial for both people and the planet," said Indigo CEO Ron Hovsepian. "Givewith is creating the necessary framework to engage leading brands – including IBM and BCG – in this effort by enabling them to directly support growers in transitioning to improved agricultural practices that address climate change."

A New Solution Powered by Givewith's Cloud-Based, AI-powered Platform

The Givewith Platform hosts thousands of data-driven programs, including environmental projects such as carbon offsets, which span all 17 of the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Companies across all sectors can embed the funding of these social and environmental impacts into their everyday business transactions using the Platform. These cause areas range from environmental sustainability to economic empowerment, from arts and culture to criminal justice, and from public health to civic engagement.

Another unique feature of the Platform is the ability for companies to access award-winning content and reporting materials that they can use to increase employee engagement, enhance investor relations and stakeholder communications, and report the impact that their everyday business transactions are now having to help address critical global issues.

About Givewith

Givewith enables companies to drive business growth and stakeholder value by directing funding to environmental and social impact programs through their everyday business transactions. Its suite of digital SaaS solutions tailored for sales and procurement generate new sources of funding for the world's most effective social impact initiatives and precisely measure the outcomes of the funding to translate social impact opportunities into critical business KPIs. To learn more about how Givewith generates shared value for businesses, people and the planet, visit www.givewith.com.

About Boston Consulting Group

Boston Consulting Group partners with leaders in business and society to tackle their most important challenges and capture their greatest opportunities. BCG was the pioneer in business strategy when it was founded in 1963. Today, we help clients with total transformation—inspiring complex change, enabling organizations to grow, building competitive advantage, and driving bottom-line impact.

To succeed, organizations must blend digital and human capabilities. Our diverse, global teams bring deep industry and functional expertise and a range of perspectives to spark change. BCG delivers solutions through leading-edge management consulting along with technology and design, corporate and digital ventures—and business purpose. We work in a uniquely collaborative model across the firm and throughout all levels of the client organization, generating results that allow our clients to thrive.

About Indigo Ag

Indigo improves grower profitability, environmental sustainability, and consumer health through the use of natural microbiology and digital technologies. The company's scientific discoveries and digital platforms benefit tens of thousands of growers across millions of acres. Working across the supply chain, Indigo is furthering its mission of harnessing nature to help farmers sustainably feed the planet. Ranked #1 on CNBC's 2019 Disruptor 50 list, Indigo is headquartered in Boston, MA, with additional offices in Memphis, TN; Research Triangle Park, NC; Buenos Aires, Argentina; São Paulo, Brazil; and Basel, Switzerland. For more information please visit our About Us page, or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

