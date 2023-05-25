Givex Corp. Expands Footprint in Quebec with Food Love Generation

News provided by

Givex

25 May, 2023, 06:07 ET

Givex provides point of sale, Kitchen Display System (KDS) and gift card programs for three of Food Love Generation's restaurant brands – Jack le Coq, Jack Flat and Sergio Lino's

TORONTO, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Givex Corp. (TSX: GIVX) (OTCQX: GIVXF) announced today the expansion of its presence in Quebec with Food Love Generation, which uses Givex solutions for three of its brands: BBQ restaurant Jack Flat, Sergio Lino's (opening winter 2023) and fried chicken chain Jack le Coq, with five Quebec locations, including the newly opened location at the Champlain Mall, 2151 Boul. Lapinière in Brossard.

Since January 2022, the three brands have utilized Givex's point of sale system GivexPOS, Kitchen Display System (KDS) and gift card program, with an opportunity to add loyalty and other solutions as the restaurant system grows. The relationship with Food Love Generation strengthens Givex's already strong foothold in the province.

"Our relationship with Food Love Generation showcases Givex's ability to scale seamlessly alongside our clients' growth and create custom solutions for their specific business needs," said Francois Simarro-Doyon, Vice President of Sales for Givex. "Food Love Generation has been an excellent client – we have been working together for a little over a year but are already in conversations to expand the depth of our relationship."

"Givex's support approach and full back-end functionality enables our brand to be able to scale at a faster rate," said Mike Katravas, Director Digital and Operations, Food Love Generation. "We look forward to continued growth of our relationship as our system grows."

Since 1999, Givex has provided customer engagement solutions to its merchants, with a footprint of more than 122,000 locations across its 12 global offices. In addition to voucher fulfillment, Givex offers point-of-sale system GivexPOS, loyalty programs, GivexPay and more.

"Givex is a powerhouse in the technology industry, and has enjoyed steady growth across our 12 global offices over the past 23+ years," said Simarro-Doyon. "We plan on continuing to build upon our presence in Quebec and expanding our footprint with restaurants and retailers across the province."

About Givex

Givex Corp. (TSX: GIVX; OTCQX: GIVXF) provides merchants with customer engagement, point of sale and payment solutions, all in a single platform. We are integrated with 1000+ technology partners, creating a fully end-to-end solution that delivers powerful customer insights. Our platform is used by some of the world's largest brands across the globe, comprising approximately 122,000+ active locations across more than 100 countries. Learn more at www.givex.com.

About Food Love Generation

Canadian company established in 2021 and created by Jacques Gaspo, co-founder of Foodtastic and the leading force behind some of the most avant-garde restaurant concepts in the country and Lino Lozza of Buonanotte fame. Together they founded the fast casual concept Jack Le Coq, the first 100% Quebec fried chicken brand.

With handmade recipes and local produce, combined with their 20 years of restaurant experience, they have succeeded in creating a must-have brand for fried chicken lovers. With 5 locations across the Greater Montreal Region and several more under construction, Jack Le Coq continues its ascent and makes a healthier turn with its grilled chicken and protein bowl offerings.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance objectives or achievements of Givex, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, objectives or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect Givex's current views regarding future events and operating performance, are based on information currently available to Givex, and speak only as of the date of this press release. Although Givex believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which may cause actual performance and financial results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only at the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable securities laws, Givex does not undertake to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise."

SOURCE Givex

