Givex Corp. Plays Integral Role in National Kitchen Tech Upgrade for KFC Canada

Givex Corporation

07 Feb, 2024, 07:30 ET

KFC Canada has been a longtime client of physical and digital retail enablement company Kalex, which was acquired by Givex in 2022

TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Givex Corp. (TSX: GIVX) (OTCQX: GIVXF) announced today that longtime client KFC Canada has completed a national kitchen technology upgrade across 402 stores implemented to improve the guest experience across all digital platforms. This upgrade is part of KFC Canada's long term strategic initiative to leverage technology to meet evolving customer expectations in the ultra-competitive QSR space.

To support this upgrade, Givex partnered with Lenovo Canada and KFC Canada's internal application team to integrate the solution into the stores' existing IT infrastructure. Going forward Givex will support the hardware platform as part of its ongoing service agreements with the KFC Franchisee group.

"This announcement showcases Givex's evolution as a national enterprise level service provider," said John Beaton, President of Kalex Equipment Services, which was acquired by Givex in 2022. "Givex's acquisition strategy is now delivering the synergies which will not only expand the services we provide to our existing clients but also provide the platform to deliver Givex services and products to an exponentially broader client base."

With twelve global offices and a footprint of more than 128,000 active merchant locations, Givex offers gift cards, point-of-sale system GivexPOS, loyalty programs, Enterprise Services, GivexPay and more.

About Givex

The world is changing. Givex is ready. Since 1999, Givex has provided technology solutions that unleash the full potential of engagement, creating and cultivating powerful connections that unite brands and customers. With a global footprint of 128,000+ active locations across more than 100 countries, Givex unleashes strategic insights, empowering brands through reliable technology and exceptional support. Givex's integrated end-to-end management solution provides Gift Cards, GivexPOS, Loyalty Programs and more, creating growth opportunities for businesses of all sizes and industries. Learn more about how to streamline workflows, tackle complex challenges and transform data into actionable insights at www.givex.com. 

