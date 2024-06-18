Givex Enterprise Services Achieves 91% Year Over Year Growth and Anticipates Continued Momentum

Quick Service Restaurants are increasingly choosing Givex to install and manage their technology ecosystems

TORONTO, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Givex Corp. ("Givex") (TSX: GIVX) (OTCQX: GIVXF), a cloud-based global customer engagement and business insights platform, is pleased to announce that its Enterprise Services division is experiencing strong growth, especially within the Quick Service Restaurants ("QSR") sector.

When comparing the three months ending March 31, 2024, to the same period in 2023, revenue grew 91%.

As the QSR market continues to strive for seamless physical and digital experiences, the use of technology has grown rapidly. Self-service kiosks, comprehensive Point-of-Sale ("POS") upgrades and enhanced drive-thru and digital signage initiatives are recent trends.

"Restaurant owners and franchisees are recognizing the need to rapidly transition to a connected, flexible, and ubiquitous service delivery model," stated John Beaton, Head of Givex Enterprise Services. "Givex's enterprise hardware and software solutions, seamlessly integrated into its platform, are experiencing tremendous growth as result."

Redberry Restaurants ("Redberry"), one of Canada's largest QSR restaurant franchisees, operating over 185 restaurants across the country under the BURGER KING®, Taco Bell and Jersey Mike's Subs brands, is one example of a company working closely with Givex to update its stores.

"As one of Canada's fastest-growing companies, embracing technology that delivers service excellence is a key pillar in our plan to build more than 600 new restaurants," said Patrick Salvail, Director, IT at Redberry. "Givex has proven itself to be responsive and agile in helping us achieve our goals. Their solutions will help distinguish our restaurants as exemplary reflections of the brands we represent."

Givex is collaborating with multiple additional QSR brands across North America and anticipates announcing new contract wins in the near future.

About Givex (TSX: GIVX) (OTCQX: GIVXF)

The world is changing. Givex is ready. Since 1999, Givex has provided technology solutions that unleash the full potential of engagement, creating and cultivating powerful connections that unite brands and customers. With a global footprint of 132,000+ active locations across more than 100 countries, Givex unleashes strategic insights, empowering brands through reliable technology and exceptional support. Givex's integrated end-to-end management solution provides Gift Cards, GivexPOS, Loyalty Programs and more, creating growth opportunities for businesses of all sizes and industries. Learn more about how to streamline workflows, tackle complex challenges and transform data into actionable insights at www.givex.com.

