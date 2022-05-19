Givex Survey Reveals Key Insights on Canadian Dining Motivations and Comfort with Restaurant Technology

The majority of Canadians say they are very comfortable with restaurant technology that is incorporated into the guest experience

TORONTO, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Canadian integrated technology company, Givex (TSX: GIVX) (OTCQX: GIVXF), released new results from its 2022 Consumer Survey that evaluated Canadians' dining motivations and comfort with the use of technology when dining in a restaurant.

The survey, which polled over 1,500 Canadians, revealed that while 68% of Canadians are comfortable with using technology, such as a mobile device, to view a menu and order in a restaurant, nearly one-third of Canadians (32%) expressed some level of discomfort.

"In the past two years, restaurants have had to adopt new technologies if they wanted to survive. Many restaurants have done this well, which we can see reflected in the data, however there are still gaps in the market between what restaurants are offering and what consumers are comfortable with," said Mo Chaar, CCO of Givex. "Technology is essential for the modern restaurant experience but not all their customers are at the same level of tech adoption. These results underscore just how important it is for restaurants to ensure they're not alienating customers, and are offering value to customers through the right technology that's convenient and user-friendly for people of all ages. The Givex platform provides restaurants with full insight into their business so they can better serve both new and prospective customers."

Key findings from the survey include:

Dining Motivations

When asked about dining motivations, survey results found that Buy One, Get One (BOGO), coupons, and loyalty programs drive customers to restaurants. Specifically:

Promotions are the biggest incentive, with 81% of Canadians saying that offers such as Buy One, Get One (BOGO) make them much or somewhat more likely to dine out at a restaurant.

Even higher-income consumers ($100K+ household income) are enticed by promotions, with 78% reporting that promotions such as BOGO make them much more likely to dine out. Mid- and lower-income consumers reported 84% and 81%, respectively.

77% of Canadians reported that coupons and discounts make them much or somewhat more likely to dine out at a restaurant.

More than half of Canadians (56%) say loyalty programs make them much or somewhat more likely to dine out at a restaurant.

Less than half (40%) of Canadians cite happy hour as making them much or somewhat more likely to dine out.

Technology Insights

From QR code menus to contactless payment and online ordering systems, technology has many different functions in a restaurant. The most popular aspects of mobile ordering include:

The ability to see images of menu items before ordering (reported by 36% of Canadians) and the ability to customize your order (reported by 30% of Canadians).

Surprisingly, only 11% cite the ability to focus on friends and family without interruption from the server as one of the factors they enjoy most about restaurant technology.

More than a quarter (27%) of Canadians say they enjoy the ability to order without having to flag the server to come over the most when it comes to mobile app ordering.

The pandemic has accelerated the incorporation of technology into the guest experience and it will play a pivotal role in the industry's future. These survey results highlight motivational patterns among restaurant guests and enable restaurant operators to make business decisions that can impact their bottom line.

