Givful Named Top Tech Start-Up for 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nashville Technology Council (NTC) Thursday presented its Technology Start-Up Company of the Year Award to Givful, the Nashville developer of a SaaS platform that creates a 'control center' for workplace volunteering and charitable giving. With the introduction of its new cloud-based product, Givful made a historically expensive enterprise solution affordable and easily implementable for organizations of all sizes, including underserved mid-market companies.

Givful was selected for the prestigious award by a panel of more than 70 judges from across the Middle Tennessee technology community at the NTC's 11th annual awards ceremony.

"We are deeply honored to receive this award," said Givful President & CEO Patricia Shea. "Our team has labored long and hard to create this game-changing technology and I could not be prouder of their dedication and the realization of their vision and skill."

Givful's platform uses cloud technologies to seamlessly join employers, employees and non-profits for easy donating, volunteering, social media sharing and reporting. Givful allows employees to search more than two million charities, connect instantly, donate or volunteer, and see their impact.

"Givful takes a disruptive approach to volunteerism. Not only is it innovative, it is as easy to use as Facebook, and opens up a world of possibilities for easy volunteering, giving, and seeing results," said Shea.

Benefits to companies include monitoring and reporting social impact; modernized employee engagement; more competitive employee recruiting; improved corporate reputation; and phasing out inefficiencies in volunteering and giving.

Givful will be announcing a special campaign this week inviting companies in Tennessee to Go Givful in 2020.

