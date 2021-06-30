Giving Back for Clean Water: Cryptocurrency Investor, Trader and Analyst Scott Melker Donates One BTC to Bitcoin Water Trust, an Exponential Growth Fund

MIAMI, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Playing a major role in bringing clean drinking water to people in developing countries, Scott Melker, a leading cryptocurrency investor, trader and analyst, has generously donated 1 Bitcoin (BTC) to the Bitcoin Water Trust, an exponential growth fund for clean water.

Scott Melker, The Wolf Of All Streets

Launched by charity: water, which was founded by New York Times best-selling author Scott Harrison, the nonprofit works to bring clean and safe drinking water to the developing world. The trust has a goal to raise enough cryptocurrency, from Bitcoin and Ethereum to Dogecoin, to help more than 20 million people across 21 nations have access to clean water by 2025 and beyond.

The donation makes Melker one of the trust's 100 Founding Members, a group of investors willing to donate 1 BTC or more. As one of the first 50 BTC donations received by the trust, Melker's donation is personally matched by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, founders of Gemini, a digital currency exchange and custodian.

"I'm proud and excited to be one of the 100 Founding Members of the trust, and serve as a brand ambassador," said Melker. "I'm doing whatever I can to support this cause by encouraging my supporters to join me in donating. It was also important for me to include Scott Harrison on my podcast, 'The Wolf of All Streets,' to discuss the importance of advocating for those who don't have access to clean drinking water."

Melker joins other 100 Founding Members, including Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss; skateboarder Tony Hawk; Yoni Assia, founder & CEO of eToro; Barry Silbert, founder & CEO of Digital Currency Group; Mike Novogratz of Galaxy Investment Partners; Meltem Demirörs of CoinShares; BTC investor Anthony "Pomp" Pompliano; and many others.

The trust, announced at the June 4, 2021 Miami Bitcoin conference, merges charity: water with the long-term investment strategy known as HODLing, which means not selling cryptocurrency as the market goes up or down.

"Holding donations until 2025 gives Bitcoin the opportunity to rise and the charity to provide more people with clean water," said Harrison. "With 785 million people lacking access to clean and safe drinking water, we pledge to make a huge difference through the Bitcoin Water Trust in the hopes of providing millions and millions of people get their most basic need."

Charity: water is one of the top-growing nonprofits globally and is top-rated by Charity Navigator for the amount of money going to beneficiaries as well as account transparency. Since Harrison launched the nonprofit in 2006, it has raised $550 million from 1 million international donors, providing clean water for 12.7 million people across 29 countries.

Melker is host of the popular podcast, "The Wolf of All Streets," author of The Wolf Den newsletter, and a prolific writer and thought leader in the crypto space. With more than 490,000 followers on his verified Twitter page, @ScottMelker, he often shares secrets of the trade and "magic internet money" with his engaged followers.

Melker is also an early investor in a number of blockchain-based projects. He's been featured in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, Nasdaq, Benzinga, Business Insider, Businessweek, Finance Magnates, Investing, Yahoo! News, CoinDesk, CoinTelegraph, CCN, FOX Business and more.

He was recently named "Influencer Of The Year" by Binance and as one of the "Top 100 Notable People in Blockchain in 2021" by CoinTelegraph. Most recently, he has been a regularly featured expert on FOX Business show "Making Money with Charles Payne" to discuss the current state of cryptocurrency.

