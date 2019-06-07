Giving Back in Honor of Mothers (and Children) Every Day

Since opening its diamond manufacturing facility in Namibia's capital city of Windhoek in 2007, Almod Diamonds has a formed a deep attachment to the nation and its citizens. The company also supports generations of Namibians who have been specially trained to cut and polish the unique Crown of Light Diamond . See video here: Namibia, the Shining Diamond of Africa .

President and CEO Albert Gad states, "In today's world, you need to be socially responsible by supporting places like Baby Haven and the community in Namibia by providing skilled job opportunities."

With over 130 stores located throughout the Caribbean, Mexico and Alaska, Diamonds International supports worthwhile causes in all the communities they are a part of. Almod Diamonds and brands of Diamonds International, support many charities beyond Baby Haven, including Hurricane Relief efforts, Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, as well as the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund Alliance.

