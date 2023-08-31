Giving back: Radians Tickets for Charity donations inspire positive community engagement

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Radians®, a Memphis-based PPE manufacturer, recently made donations to five Memphis nonprofits, including the Madonna Learning Center, Memphis Athletic Ministries, Community Alliance for the Homeless, the Kosten Foundation, and Misfits Mutts Dog Rescue.

Through its quarterly support of local charities, Radians demonstrates its compassionate spirit for helping children and adults with special needs, nurturing under-resourced youth, assisting the homeless, funding cancer research, and finding forever families for homeless dogs.

Radians employee Heather Bryant, pictured right, nominated the Madonna Learning Center for Tickets for Charity because she has a brother with special needs who was a former student. It was a heartwarming moment when Bryant presented the Radians check to Executive Director, Jo Gilbert.
Radians employee Kevin Schon nominated Memphis Athletic Ministries (MAM) as a Tickets for Charity contender due to the nonprofit’s positive impact on Memphis youth. Schon, pictured left, was all smiles when he hand-delivered the check to MAM Chief Development Officer, Brian McCurry.
"Our local donations have an immediate and tangible impact on the lives of our neighbors, friends, youth, and animals at risk," said Radians CEO, Mike Tutor. "It's rewarding to see firsthand how our contributions are making a difference in Memphis," said Tutor.

"The Radians Tickets for Charity Program is meaningful for our employees, too, as they nominate the charities," said Executive Administrator Paula Willingham, who manages the Tickets for Charity (TFC) program. "The nonprofit nomination often stems from a personal experience that the employee or someone close to the employee had with the charity, making the donation a real matter of the heart," said Willingham.

"Radians is also very active in donating to large national charities, but our quarterly support of local Memphis charities enables us to take a personal and active role in creating positive change right now, right where we live and work," said Tutor.

For more information about Radians, visit www.radians.com or call 1-877-723-4267.

About Radians:

Radians is a leading PPE manufacturer headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. With a strong commitment to quality, innovation, and safety, Radians produces a wide range of personal protective equipment for the industrial, construction, and retail markets, including safety eyewear, high-visibility apparel, hearing protection, hand protection, AR/FR workwear, eyewash systems, cooling/warming products, and more. An ISO 9001:2008 certified leader in the PPE industry, the company has additional facilities in Reno, NV, Thomasville, NC, Bellingham, WA, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.radians.com.

