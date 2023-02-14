"Giving Back: The Soul of Philanthropy Reframed and Exhibited" Holds Ribbon Cutting

Dramatic multi-media exhibition showcases the many faces of Black giving

CHICAGO, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago African Americans in Philanthropy (CAAIP) hosted a ribbon cutting Feb. 2 for the outstanding multi-media photographic exhibition "Giving Back: The Soul of Philanthropy Reframed and Exhibited" at the Chicago Cultural Center, 78 E. Washington St.

Eric Hotchkiss, Exhibition Designer, Author Valaida Fullwood, Norman Clark, CAAIP Interim Director, Claudette Baker, Project Manager, The Soul of Philanthropy, Photographer Charles W. Thomas Jr., Jessyca Dudley, Chair The Soul of Philanthropy Chicago, Dr. Carol Adams, Local Curator Chicago, and Daniel Schulman, Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs & Special Events (DCASE).

The photos were compelling, and the specially curated Chicago section of the exhibit was particularly arresting with its black backdrop. Each local philanthropist celebrated had a shadow box of memorabilia that further engaged the viewer with historical data. The exhibition is free to the public and continues through April with a series of activities and talks planned across the city. A full schedule of activities can be found at https://tsopchicago.com/tsop-events/ .

Local Chicago icons and legends featured are Common, Academy Award-, Emmy- and Grammy-winning artist, actor, author and activist; Derrick Rose, New York Knicks; John H. Johnson, Johnson Publishing Company; Deborah Harrington, former President of the Woods Fund Chicago; and Wilbur Milhouse, Milhouse Engineering & Construction. Local honorees selected by the community are Dion Dawson, Dion's Chicago Dream, Emerging Philanthropist; Janell Nelson, JNJ Creative, Hidden Philanthropist; Leslie J. Anderson Rutland, BMO Financial Group, Legacy Philanthropist; Essence Smith, ELMS Productions, Young Adult Philanthropist; and Jahkil Jackson, Project I Am, Youth Philanthropist. Prolific Chicago photographer Tony Smith photographed Chicago honorees.

Funders and Partners of the National Exhibit

Giving Back: The Soul of Philanthropy Reframed and Exhibited was made possible through a grant in 2014 from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS). Matching funds and resources were contributed by The James B. Duke Memorial Library at Johnson C. Smith University, in partnership with author Valaida Fullwood, photographer Charles W. Thomas Jr. and New Generation of African American Philanthropists.

