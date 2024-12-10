Giving Compass Announces New Leadership Appointments: Milan Ball and Kavitha Thimmaiah Join to Drive Philanthropic Partnerships and Donor Education

SEATTLE, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Giving Compass, a leader in donor education, is excited to announce two strategic additions to its leadership team. Milan Ball joins as the Director of Development and Partnerships, while Kavitha Thimmaiah takes on the role of Director of Donor Education and Content Production. Both Milan and Kavitha bring a wealth of expertise to further advance the mission of Giving Compass to empower donors.

Milan Ball, a trailblazing fundraiser, is recognized for her ability to forge strategic philanthropic partnerships and build strong, interconnected communities. With an extensive career that spans philanthropy, technology, and fashion, Milan brings a fresh and innovative approach to her role. She holds an MA in Philanthropic Studies from the Lilly Family School of Philanthropy and a BA from the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT). Milan's diverse background—transitioning from fashion expert to tech founder and fundraiser for Be Nimble Foundation—has equipped her with a unique skill set in cultivating partnerships that empower diverse talent in the tech and entrepreneurship sectors.

Recently, Milan led efforts to convene over 60 organizations for the 2024 NBA Foundation All-Star Pitch Competition and generated over $2 million in resources for equity-based initiatives and grassroots organizations, earning her nominations for United Way's Emerging Leader of the Year and recognition from WIN: Women in Innovation's 2024 Movers and Makers. At Giving Compass, Milan will focus on expanding philanthropic partnerships and driving impactful collaborations that catalyze generosity.

Kavitha Thimmaiah, an accomplished content strategist with nearly two decades of experience, joins the team to lead donor education efforts. Throughout her career, Kavitha has specialized in creating content that educates, inspires, and activates audiences across sectors including nonprofit, social impact, and education. Her extensive experience in both in-house and agency settings has allowed her to craft and execute content strategies that deliver measurable impact, including supporting 1,100 United Ways globally and managing over 200 customizable digital campaigns.

As Director of Donor Education and Content Production at Giving Compass, Kavitha will spearhead initiatives to provide donors with high-quality, relevant content that guides them through their philanthropic journey. Her dedication to storytelling and educational content will enhance the platform's ability to engage and empower donors, ensuring they have the resources needed to make informed giving decisions.

"We are delighted to welcome Milan and Kavitha to the Giving Compass team. Their combined expertise in building partnerships and creating compelling donor education content will be instrumental as we advance the reach and effectiveness of our platform.," said Dale Pfeifer, CEO of Giving Compass.

Milan and Kavitha's leadership marks a new chapter for Giving Compass, as the organization continues to enhance its capacity to connect donors with impactful causes and foster meaningful partnerships. Their appointments reflect Giving Compass' ongoing commitment to advancing generosity through collaboration and education.

Giving Compass helps impact-driven donors transform their generosity into meaningful change for communities. As the premier donor education platform, Giving Compass supports every stage of the journey of generosity for individuals and businesses. With AI-powered tools, it connects users to overperforming, underfunded nonprofits and delivers strategic insights from trusted giving experts, maximizing the impact of every gift. The platform boasts over 1.5 million page views and 77,000 monthly active users, demonstrating its extensive reach and engagement in the philanthropic community.

