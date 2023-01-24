Giving Compass Announces the Appointment of Three New Board Members

The new members will support the five-year-old organization, incorporated as an independent nonprofit in 2022, through the next period of growth.

SEATTLE, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Giving Compass today announced the addition of three new members - Brandolon Barnett, Dien Yuen, and Kim Laughton - to its board of directors. The new board members bring a diversity of skills, backgrounds, and expertise that align with Giving Compass' values and priorities and help the nonprofit deliver on its mission. Their leadership will also help forge and strengthen partnerships in the financial services, advisory, and technology solutions industries.

"We are delighted to have the wisdom, skills, and thoughtfulness of these three leaders with us as we step into the next stage of our work," said Stephanie Gillis, on behalf of the Giving Compass board. "With their support, Giving Compass Network can continue to expand upon its quest to support donors to give in ways that align with community priorities and get to greater impact."

Brandolon Barnett is an author, speaker, angel investor, local elected official, and tech entrepreneur. He is currently the Chief Product Officer for Humanitas.ai as well as the Founder of The Regular, a social enterprise based in Washington, DC. As an elected Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner in the nation's capital, he represents 2,200 constituents in the District's equivalent of a state house.

"I've spent a lifetime, and endured a lot of tragedy and adversity, learning how I can make an impact and give back," said Barnett. "I'm excited to be part of an organization that's dedicated to making that journey easier for everyone, everywhere."

Dien Yuen JD/LLM, CAP®, AEP®, is the Executive Director at the Center for Philanthropy and Social Impact at The American College of Financial Services and Blunt-Nickel Professor in Philanthropy. She works with practitioners in the field to develop multi-disciplinary ideas to advance social change. Within the Center, Yuen oversees Purpose School, a program for leaders exploring the intersections of purpose and social impact, and the Advisors of Color in Philanthropy Network, a movement to bring diversity into the philanthropic advising field.

"After 30 years of working in philanthropy and social impact as an advisor and educator, I have seen the transformative power of equity-centered initiatives locally and internationally," Yuen said.

Kim Laughton is the former president of Schwab Charitable, a nonprofit, donor-advised fund provider. Kim has been recognized by the San Francisco Business Times as one of the most influential women in Bay Area business. She has served on the boards of the Educational Foundation of Orinda and Students Rising Above.

"As President of Schwab Charitable focused on making it easier for investors to give, I was struck by how difficult many find the process of deciding which causes to support and where to give and have impact," Laughton said. "I believe that financial services institutions, wealth managers, and investment advisors will never find it a priority to develop these tools and resources themselves and would prefer to invest to make a common resource like Giving Compass an industry standard."

The three new board members join co-founders Jeff Raikes and Larry Leibowitz and senior advisor Stephanie Fuerstner Gillis.

