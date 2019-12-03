Giving Fewer Presents Leads to Greater Holiday Happiness

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rita Wilkins used to go on a buying spree in October, November and much of December. She bought enough to fill her car with beautifully wrapped gifts for the drive to her sister's house to spend the holidays. As a single mother, she knew she was spending too much but convinced herself that the joy of giving made it worthwhile—until her sister told her to stop. "She said we can't keep up with you," Wilkins recalls. "So, we agreed to give one small gift or nothing." And that changed everything.

Rita Wilkins Downsize Your Life: Upgrade Your Lifestyle

Known as "The Downsizing Designer," and the author of the new book Downsize Your Life: Upgrade Your Lifestyle (Kennett & Woods Publishing), Wilkins believes it's time others had a similar epiphany. She wants to help other people rethink, reinvent and redesign simpler, less stressful, more enjoyable holidays; for some, that might mean going present-free.

In an interview, Wilkins can reveal:

How not giving presents could make you happier

Why using your gifts is way better than buying them

How being truly present at holiday events beats showing up with an armload of presents

The joy of creating new holiday traditions (family excursions, holiday bike rides and hikes, movies, volunteering, or cooking together)

About the Author

Rita Wilkins has been featured on WHYY. Sirius-XM and in USA Today, Delaware Today. Mainline Today and more. She regularly speaks at national conferences as well as to groups of CEOs, senior-level business executives, financial and estate planning groups and members of the American Business Women's Association, AARP and the National Association of Baby Boomers. For over 35 years, she has designed thousands of interiors throughout the country including corporate penthouses and C-suites, Supreme Court Justice Chambers and thousands of residential interiors. Rita is a graduate of the University of Rhode Island, attended Rhode Island School of Design, the University of North Carolina and University of Virginia. Downsize Your Life is her first book.

Contact: Rita S. Wilkins, (302) 354-0972; 230201@email4pr.com; http://www.designservicesltd.com/

SOURCE Rita Wilkins