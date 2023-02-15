Giving Incarcerated Individuals Access to Second-Chance Job Opportunities, Securus Technologies Partners with Honest Jobs

Using Securus tablets, incarcerated Individuals can get ready for re-entry by reviewing job openings with over 1,200 fair-chance employers through the Honest Jobs application

DALLAS, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Finding employment after being released from incarceration is a challenge. To help incarcerated individuals connect with meaningful employment opportunities, Securus Technologies, an Aventiv company using technology to better serve the incarcerated, has teamed up with Honest Jobs , the nation's leading job board for people affected by the criminal justice system. Having access to rehabilitation and reentry resources during incarceration is imperative to a successful reentry plan. This partnership empowers incarcerated individuals by providing visibility to second-chance employers and potential job opportunities so they can prepare for applying and interviewing once released.



"We want incarcerated individuals to succeed when they leave prison. Among the most crucial aspects of successful reintegration and limiting recidivism is providing incarcerated individuals with opportunities and connections to find, apply for, and secure stable and rewarding jobs," said Dave Abel, CEO of Aventiv Technologies. "This partnership with Honest Jobs, a company that has a proven track record of connecting incarcerated Americans with employers, helps us deliver access to real, tangible job opportunities to create better outcomes for re-entry."

Incarcerated users can access the Honest Jobs application for free on Securus tablets to search through thousands of job openings from vetted employers who have established they hire individuals with criminal convictions. The application is easy to operate, allowing users to filter employment opportunities by job title, keywords, zip code, city, and other criteria. The app was built with an intuitive interface specific for those affected by the justice system, so users also benefit from:

ConflixAI scores – unique to Honest Jobs, every job opportunity is color coded with a score for its compatibility with the job seeker's individual legal record.

Fair-chance badges – all employers receive fair-chance badges that indicate the number of verified hires they have made through Honest Jobs.

"Finding a secure and rewarding job is a life changing experience for anyone. Employment empowers people, endows them with a sense of purpose, and grows their self-worth," said Harley Blakeman, Founder and CEO of Honest Jobs. "A successful reentry is dependent on securing employment and the Securus tablets will put the Honest Jobs platform in the hands of hundreds of thousands of incarcerated people across the country who can use our tools to turn their lives around. We can't do it alone, which is why this partnership is so important."

It is estimated that 77 million Americans, or 1 in 3 adults, have a criminal record, and more than 600,000 individuals are released from state and federal prisons annually. These employment resources and second chance hire companies are vital for those who have fulfilled their sentence. Securus is proud to add Honest Jobs to the robust suite of free educational and reentry resources available on the Securus tablets.

About Securus Technologies

Headquartered in Carrollton, Texas, Securus Technologies, a subsidiary of Aventiv Technologies, serves more than 3,450 public safety, law enforcement and corrections agencies and over 1,100,000 incarcerated individuals across North America. The Aventiv organization is committed to providing emergency response, incident management, public information, investigation, biometric analysis, communication, information management, incarcerated self-service, and monitoring products and services in order to make our world a safer place to live. For more information, please visit www.Aventiv.com . Aventiv is a portfolio company of Platinum Equity. Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity is a global investment firm with a portfolio of approximately 40 operating companies that serve customers around the world.

