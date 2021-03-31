Giving McDonald's Customers $5 of MCD Stock Drives 120% Increase in Spend

After the initial $5, Bumped users were rewarded 3% of their spend in fractional shares of stock for their spending with McDonald's — growing their ownership in the beloved QSR brand. They visited the company more often and spent an average $12.37 more monthly.

"After a 15-year career in the loyalty and incentives space, I'm unaware of any reward initiative that has resulted in this level of consumer excitement, awareness, and behavior change." Says David Nelsen, CEO & Founder of Bumped. "Even a year later, these consumers were spending more than double what they were before becoming owners — a significant statement on lifetime value."

The Bumped pilot ran for two years and rewarded over 13,000 US consumers in fractional stock rewards when they spent at more than 80 brands. Users chose their favorite brand in each category, then received stock rewards in the brand.

The findings of the holistic Bumped pilot were researched and reported on by The Columbia School of Business, who released their independent study last month.

About Bumped

Bumped is a tech company on a mission to create an ownership economy. The Bumped app gives consumers the power to turn their everyday spending into free stock ownership, and their suite of tools helps businesses reward their customers in fractional shares of stock. Bumped believes that we all create the economy together, and we all should have the opportunity to benefit from it. Learn more, say hello, or sign up to get stock rewards when you spend with your favorite brands at bumped.com.

