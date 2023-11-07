Giving Paws to Donate 100% of Net Profits From Dog Waste Bag Sales to Animal Rescue Groups

Pet Brand's Q4 Effort Addresses Critical Need

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Giving Paws, a purpose-driven pet brand, proudly unveils an initiative focused on addressing the urgent animal shelter crisis. From now until the end of the year, Giving Paws will donate 100% of net profits from the sale of its dog waste bags to four local non-profit animal rescue organizations servicing communities with the most urgent need. The four rescues benefiting from this end-of-year donation surge are A Purposeful Rescue, Marley's Mutts, The Lange Foundation, and HIT Living Foundation.

"We believe in putting our mission of helping shelter pets at the forefront, prioritizing their well-being over profits," said Gina Castagnozzi, founder of Giving Paws. "The shelter crisis is not just a local issue—it's a nationwide concern that requires a collective effort. By donating 100% of net profits from our dog waste bags, we aim to inspire dog owners and pet retailers alike to join us in making a meaningful difference in the lives of homeless pets."

Animal shelters are experiencing an alarming surge in intakes post pandemic. In Los Angeles, a community severely impacted by the animal overpopulation crisis, all animal control divisions, 6 city and 7 county locations are operating at nearly twice their intended capacity. Dogs are double and tripled up in kennels and many don't get out for a walk for weeks at a time. There are not enough staff members, volunteers, fosters, or adopters to keep up with this growing crisis.

Animal rescue organizations and privately run no-kill shelters are being stretched to their limits trying to save as many as they can. They face increasingly large medical bills for animals with broken limbs, pregnant mamas and newborn puppies, or seniors who were dumped because their family couldn't afford medical care. "The situation couldn't be more dire, said Castagnozzi, and it calls for every animal-loving individual and organization to get involved."

Killing a healthy and social animal simply because there is no space or resources to care for them is a tragedy. A report from the County of Los Angeles Animal Care and Control, showed that as many as 30% of animals in their shelter system were euthanized during the fiscal year of 2022-2023.

Giving Paws invites dog owners and pet retailers alike to purchase with purpose, knowing that every purchase of their dog waste bags directly supports the ongoing efforts to address the shelter crisis. Furthermore, Giving Paws extends its commitment to homeless pets across its full product line, donating 20% of profits from the entire catalog to animal rescue.

For those who don't have dogs of their own but still want to help, donation boxes are available for up to 70% off retail price, providing rescues of your choice with much needed goods like leashes, collars and waste bags. For a full list of Giving Paws products, please visit www.givingpaws.com.

About Giving Paws

Founded in 2022, Giving Paws was created out of a deeply rooted love for animals and a passion to help those who need it most. We are committed to supporting shelters and rescues across the country through monetary donations made from the sale of our products. 20% of net profits go directly to animal rescue efforts. Our barometer for success is our philanthropic reach within the animal rescue community and doing everything we can not only for our pets but the homeless pets in desperate need of our help. Together, we have the power to significantly impact the lives of homeless pets, making a substantial difference in their well-being.

