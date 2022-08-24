Giving Tech Labs Completes its Run with 5 Years of Positive Social Impact

Social Impact Innovation Lab Leaves Legacy of Tech for the Public Interest, Connecting Over 400,000 Individuals Monthly; Exit of X4Impact Marks Final Chapter

SEATTLE, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Giving Tech Labs announces the successful exit of its last venture, X4Impact, Inc. , the leading Insights-as-a-Service company in the $2.9 Trillion per year Nonprofit and Tech for Good sector, honored by Fast Company as a World Changing Idea earlier this year.

This exit marks the final chapter for Giving Tech Labs, after proving a model to create financially sustainable companies that offer technology solutions to urgent social problems.

Giving Tech Labs Completes Journey with 5 Years of Impact

"We created 5 Tech Startups addressing Social Problems, went through 4 exits, and published or sparked 15 patents, research papers, government proclamations, and new legislation," said Luis Salazar, Co-Founder & CEO. "More importantly, our ventures positively impact over 400,000 individuals every month, proving that it is possible to do well while doing good."

Giving Tech Labs ventures generated $3.5M before exiting the lab, while creating long-lasting assets addressing issues such as Child Abuse and Neglect, Impact Driven Philanthropy, Inclusive Communications & Belonging, Immigration, Education, and Insights as a Service for the nonprofit sector.

Today, over 400,000 people, including 30,000 VidaNyx users supporting over 120,000 survivors of abuse and neglect, benefit monthly from ventures created by Giving Tech Labs.

"The acquisition of X4Impact Inc by the Giving Compass Network took Giving Tech Labs through a full circle, with one of our first incubations acquiring our last. It was a great way to close a meaningful and vital chapter in our professional lives," said Shelly Kurtz, Co-Founder & CMO. "We are deeply grateful to Jeff and Tricia Raikes for supporting our venture since it was just a diagram in a notebook and thankful to everyone who was part of this rewarding journey."

Giving Tech Labs highlights include:

● VidaNyx - vidanyx.com

Giving Tech Labs created VidaNyx to protect and secure digital evidence and sensitive forensic interviews. With over 30,000 users in 8,400 agencies, it is the leading software for video evidence management among prosecutors, child protective services, law enforcement, and other social service agencies supporting justice and healing.

● X4Impact - x4i.org

Giving Tech Labs created X4Impact to provide a single destination for data and insights on the US nonprofit and tech-for-good ecosystem. With over one billion data points and a directory of +2,700 tech-for-good solutions, X4Impact is the leading data intelligence company for social innovation in the US, providing leaders with the insights, advice, and tools needed to deliver on their mission.

The founders of Giving Tech Labs remain actively engaged as members of the X4Impact Advisory Council as they pursue additional contributions to the field of public interest technology.

Shelly Kurtz will continue as a Public Speaker focusing on Women in Tech and Technology for the Public Interest. She also advises emerging social ventures and mentors entrepreneurs. She is co-authoring a book on social impact innovation. Shelly also serves as the Secretary of the Board of Directors of VidaNyx and an advisor for Concordia; a nonpartisan nonprofit organization focused on social impact.

Luis Salazar will continue as an Executive Consultant on Digital Transformation, and Data Sciences applied to complex social problems. He works with Technology Startups on refining their product/market and capital raising strategies. He also advises Fortune 500 companies and large Foundations on how to structure Positive Social Impact Programs that deliver results at scale.

Details about the Giving Tech Labs' impact story are available at www.giving.tech .

