Giving the Gift of Pure Mānuka Honey This Holiday Season

BeeNZ's Mānuka Honey Is Forged in the Wild, Is Crafted With Care, and Is the Perfect Addition to Any Holiday Gift

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a season when everyone is looking for the perfect gift, BeeNZ's pure Mānuka stands out. The rare product hails from the Land of the Long White Cloud and doubles as both a delectable sweetener and an antibacterial health and wellness tool. BeeNZ's Mānuka products are of exceptionally high quality, as well, making them the perfect addition to help give a gift a sense of elegance and quality.

BeeNZ was founded by New Zealanders David and Julie Hayes. The kiwifruit farmers have always worked with bees as part of their trade. In 2016, they decided to grow their bee colonies and target producing Mānuka honey, a rare natural sweetener and superfood that is native to New Zealand and comes from bees collecting nectar from the Manuka tree. The Hayes committed not just to manufacturing Mānuka honey, in particular (which has a narrow two-week harvest window per year), but to creating top-shelf versions of the bee product.

The pure natural product is also UMF Certified. The UMF, or Unique Mānuka Factor, certification is a prestigious, independent international rating. It gauges the potency, authenticity, and purity of each batch of Mānuka honey. It even considers freshness and shelf life. The Hayes and the BeeNZ team invest significant resources in the UMF certification process to ensure they are only selling the absolute best Mānuka honey on the market.

"We harvest, filter, and package the honey ourselves," says Julie Hayes. "David and I oversee the entire process, ensuring that we take extreme care every step of the way. The result is that every jar of BeeNZ Mānuka honey isn't just clean, pure, and authentic but also crafted with care. It is helpful whether you want to guard against catching a cold or simply sweeten your tea. It is the perfect addition to any holiday gift to show your loved ones that you care about their health and wellbeing."

About BeeNZ
BeeNZ was founded in 2016 by David and Julie Hayes and remains a family-owned and operated company — much like a hive. The honey brand is headquartered in Katikati, New Zealand, where they harvest their country's unique Mānuka and Kanuka honey. The company is UMF™ (unique Mānuka Factor) certified as well as B Corp-certified. It also maintains several core standards, including community, sustainability, ethics, and trust. BeeNZ is respectful of the earth, the bees, its staff, and its customers. It follows nature's lead, creating each of its products with care, by one family for another. Exporting around the globe since 2016, BeeNZ Mānuka Honey is now proudly available in the USA. Learn more at https://www.beenz.co.nz/us/.

