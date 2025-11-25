Giving Tuesday Meets Travel Tuesday: Cool Effect Gives Conscious Travelers an Option for the Ultimate Travel Upgrade

New survey from Cool Effect reveals 74% of U.S. travelers would offset emissions if it were simple Post this

A new national survey conducted by Atomik Research of 1,005 U.S. adults planning to travel in the next year reveals a clear trend:

61% of travelers are familiar with carbon offsetting.

of travelers are familiar with carbon offsetting. 74% would take steps to offset their travel emissions if the process were simple and clearly explained.

would take steps to offset their travel emissions if the process were simple and clearly explained. 77% would support a climate project if it cost less than an in-flight drink.

would support a climate project if it cost less than an in-flight drink. 71% prioritize feeling good about their travel impact over splurging on seat upgrades, a sentiment strongest among younger travelers.

The survey's findings reveal a generational trend: younger travelers are moving away from indulgence and toward purposeful travel, with sustainability emerging as a key consideration. Millennials (42%) and Gen Z (20%) are leading this movement toward purposeful travel, signaling a shift from indulgence to impact. With a mission to reduce global carbon emissions, Cool Effect offers a simple, affordable way to align the travel experience with climate values, offering a cost-effective way to make an impact.

"Travelers want more than memories, they want meaning," said Jodi Manning, CEO at Cool Effect. "With our easy-to-use travel offset calculator, you can estimate the carbon footprint of nearly any trip – whether it's airfare, road travel, hotel stays, or even cruises – and take meaningful action to reduce it. For as little as $12 per tonne, you can offset your emissions for less than the cost of checking a bag, turning every journey into an opportunity to help fight climate change turning every journey into an opportunity to fight climate change."

This Giving Tuesday, travelers can turn their trips into acts of generosity by helping fund clean cookstoves installation in rural Central America through Proyecto Mirador. With over 90% of all donations going directly to the project, offsetting emissions through Cool Effect not only reduces environmental impact but also creates healthier lives for families by replacing open-fire cooking with clean cookstoves. This double-impact story – reducing carbon while protecting the planet and empowering communities – is at the heart of the campaign.

Before you finalize your itinerary, add purpose to your plans. Visit cooleffect.org/travel-offset to calculate your travel footprint and give back before you pack.

About Cool Effect™

Cool Effect is a San Francisco Bay Area 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to reducing carbon emissions around the world. Endorsed by 1% for the Planet, its mission is to educate and then inspire businesses and individuals to take measurable action against climate change by purchasing scientifically verified carbon credits from the world's highest quality projects. It returns more than 90% of each donation directly to its project partners and, since its launch at the Paris COP in 2015, has helped projects receive over $84 million for over ten million tonnes of emission reductions. Like the Butterfly Effect, The Ripple Effect, and others, a single action can have global impact. To learn more, please visit cooleffect.org or follow Cool Effect on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

