Giving Tuesday More Important Than Ever

For the first time in history, the organization's iconic Christmas campaign began in September to combat the impacts COVID-19 has had on their busiest fundraising season: less retail foot traffic, fewer people carrying cash or coins, and more retail stores closed. As a result of these impacts, The Salvation Army could see up to a 50 percent decrease in funds raised through its red kettles. With new shelter-in-place mandates beginning to be issued across the nation, the need for urgent support is now even greater.

"As we reflect and give thanks for our blessings during this time of the year, it's also a time to think of our neighbors," said Commissioner Kenneth G. Hodder, national commander of The Salvation Army. "We've already seen a tsunami of need this year, and we don't anticipate that changing for many months, if not years. Since March, The Salvation Army has served over 100 million meals, provided over 1.6 million nights of shelter, and given emotional and spiritual care to nearly 900,000 people. Those services cannot be sustained at such unprecedented rates without generous support. We are thankful for those who help bring hope to those who might not otherwise have any."

Salvation Army supporters are encouraging their networks to help rescue Christmas on Giving Tuesday:

Actress, executive producer and New York Times best-selling author Candace Cameron Bure will host an online fundraiser on her Instagram Live (@candacecbure) at noon PST to highlight the importance of Giving Tuesday and giving back to those in need this holiday season. "I'm grateful to once again have the opportunity to be part of The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign to help rescue Christmas for those in need," said Bure. "I've had the chance to volunteer with The Salvation Army and see their extraordinary impact in person. On Giving Tuesday – and every day – your generosity will ensure that those who seek The Salvation Army for help in these challenging times will be able to put food on the table, pay their rent or mortgage, and put gifts under the Christmas tree."

has been volunteering at Salvation Army centers and will share his experience on social media to talk about the importance of giving. DJ Khaled has adopted Angels in Fort Lauderdale and his hometown of Miami , and is encouraging others to do the same, including entrepreneur and top Walmart executive, Marc Lore . This year, donors can adopt online at DJ, media personality, record executive and record producerhas adopted Angels inand his hometown of, and is encouraging others to do the same, including entrepreneur and top Walmart executive,. This year, donors can adopt online at www.walmartangeltree.org Through this site, customers can shop for gifts and have them delivered directly to their local Salvation Army.

Across the nation, volunteers and supporters will participate in Giving Tuesday in new and socially safe ways to raise awareness of the need for support. In New York City, The Salvation Army will unveil the biggest red kettle the city has ever seen. This giant kettle (32 feet tall) will be in Times Square for five days before traveling around Manhattan for the month of December, bringing with it holiday cheer and a call for digital donations.

The Red Kettle Campaign provides toys for kids, coats for the homeless and food for the hungry, as well as support for countless social service programs year-round and taking action to break the cycle of crisis and intergenerational poverty. These Salvation Army programs and services are open to anyone in need, regardless of sexual or gender identity or orientation, personal beliefs, or any other factor. To make an impact on Giving Tuesday, The Salvation Army offers several ways to donate:

Visit RescueChristmas.org to turn your passion into action.

Sign up to give a sustaining monthly gift of $25 to help The Salvation Army year-round. A $25 monthly gift over the course of one year provides:

to help The Salvation Army year-round. A monthly gift over the course of one year provides: 240 meals to those most vulnerable



11 nights of shelter for those living on the streets



12 years of Christmas presents for one child

Donate digitally with Apple Pay or Google Pay at any of the iconic red kettles around the country.

Use Amazon Alexa by saying, "Alexa, donate to The Salvation Army," then specifying the amount.

Give any amount by texting "KETTLE" to 91999.

Encourage friends and family to give virtually through options like Facebook Fundraisers.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army annually helps more than 30 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operation around the country. In the first-ever listing of "America's Favorite Charities" by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country's largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. Follow us on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood.

