GivingData Announces CEO Transition: Liz Fischer to Succeed Alf Gracombe as Chief Executive Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GivingData , a leading provider of grants management software to private foundations, today announced the appointment of Liz Fischer as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The appointment concludes a thorough search for a successor to Alf Gracombe, who will remain a member of the Board of Directors and continue to support GivingData in an advisory role.

Gracombe founded GivingData in 2011 and served as president before assuming the CEO role in 2020. In that time, he grew the company from a boutique software development firm serving grantmaking organizations to an enterprise-class grant management solution for private foundations. In 2023, clients used GivingData to award and administer more than 17,000 grants totaling $4.3 billion.

Gracombe began his career as a software engineer and then head of product at Interactive Applications Group in Washington, DC, where he led the development of a SaaS platform for nonprofit organizations, associations, and foundations.

"Having spent my career at the intersection of technology and social impact, building GivingData into the company it is today has been incredibly rewarding," Gracombe said. "But there's a time to bring in new leadership, and I'm thrilled we found Liz, who has a stellar track record in the social sector, a passion for innovation, and a strong commitment to advancing GivingData's mission."

In her most recent role as Chief Revenue Officer at Indigov, a constituent relationship platform for governmental organizations, Fischer built and led the company's first sales and marketing organization. She doubled the company's business lines and increased its market share by ten percent in less than two years. Before Indigov, Fischer served as Chief Customer Officer at CityBase, a leading provider of payment solutions for the public sector.

"Alf and his team have deep roots in philanthropy, and that's evident in both the grantmaking solution and the company's purpose-driven culture," Fischer said. "It's an honor to join GivingData and serve organizations whose work centers around addressing many of society's greatest social, economic, and environmental challenges."

About GivingData

GivingData is a purpose-driven software company with a vision to transform how grantmaking foundations manage grants, knowledge, and relationships with their nonprofit partners. Its customers include family and private foundations that provide funding to nonprofit organizations and NGOs across the social impact sector at the regional, national, and global levels.

For more information, visit www.givingdata.com .

Contact: Casey DeSain, casey.desain@givingdata.com

SOURCE GivingData