GivingData Collaborates with Candid to Advance Equitable Funding Practices

News provided by

GivingData

19 Oct, 2023, 08:15 ET

Integration of Demographics Data Enables Funders to Measure Progress Toward Equitable Grantmaking

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GivingData, a leading provider of grants management software to family and independent foundations, announced that it has collaborated with Candid to provide grantmakers with access to their nonprofit partner's demographic information in real-time. The partnership with Demographics via Candid helps funders set benchmarks related to their grantmaking to diverse and BIPOC-led and -serving organizations, while at the same time helping grantseekers cut down on duplicate information requests.

"In a time when equitable grantmaking is a growing priority for funders, GivingData's partnership with Candid helps foundation leaders gain greater insight into their funding patterns and the progress they're making towards equity," said Eric Jones, GivingData's Senior Director of Product Management. "We're honored to be partnering with Candid on an initiative designed to make demographic data readily available to grantmakers that are seeking to advance equitable funding practices."

GivingData is one of the first GMS providers to have fully integrated Demographics via Candid into all three of its subscription tiers at no additional cost. Foundations currently using GivingData now have immediate access to their grantees' Candid nonprofit profiles, which include demographic data contributed by the organization. Grantmakers can also add a preview of applicants' profiles to applications or report forms submitted through GivingData. When an organization's Candid profile needs updating, the applicant can directly access Candid via a link in the application.

"Candid's collaboration with GivingData provides funders with direct, free access to nonprofit demographic information," said Aleda Gagarin, Candid's Vice President of Influence. "Our joint efforts serve to encourage common data standards and data sharing as a public good, while reducing time-consuming requests on nonprofits to provide demographic information in a variety of formats and ways."

GivingData and Candid are hosting a webinar on November 14, 2023 to provide more details about the integration and share a story from a GivingData client about their journey through demographic data collection. Registration opens on October 24th at this link.

About GivingData
GivingData is a software company with a vision to transform how grantmaking foundations manage grants, knowledge, and relationships. Its customers include family and independent foundations that provide funding to nonprofit organizations and NGOs across the social impact sector at the regional, national, and global levels.

About Candid
Candid is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides the most comprehensive data and insights about the social sector. Every year, millions of nonprofits spend trillions of dollars around the world. Candid finds out where that money comes from, where it goes, and why it matters. Candid was formed in 2019 when GuideStar and Foundation Center merged. Candid combined GuideStar's tools on nonprofits and Foundation Center's tools on foundations with new resources to offer more comprehensive, real-time information about the social sector. Find out more at candid.org and on LinkedIn and Instagram.

CONTACT: Casey DeSain, [email protected]

SOURCE GivingData

