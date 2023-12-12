GivingData Launches Philanthropy Tech Partner Program

12 Dec, 2023

Partner program connects grantmaking foundations to philanthropy consultants that specialize in grants management processes and technology.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GivingData, a leading provider of grants management software to family and independent foundations, today announced the launch of a new consulting partner program to help grantmaking foundations optimize their use of the company's enterprise grants management platform. The initiative marks a strategic collaboration between GivingData and professional service firms committed to delivering implementation, strategic consulting, and support services to grantmakers.

The inaugural partners include Philanthropy.io, Grantbook, W4Sight, and 1892 Consulting. All four firms have a longstanding record of success helping organizations in the philanthropic sector adopt and integrate new technologies into their grantmaking and program work.

The partner program aims to help GivingData clients capitalize on custom consulting services, industry best practices, and high-touch support services. Additionally, by leveraging the expertise of its partners, GivingData aims to gain valuable insights to inform its product roadmap and service enhancements.

"We are thrilled to launch our partner program and strengthen our collaboration with these highly-regarded professional service firms," said Julie Gamboa, Vice President of Client Experience at GivingData. "This program will enable us to better serve our foundation clients by connecting them to consultants with deep expertise in technology adoption, grant process re-engineering, and system integration."

In addition to consulting services, the partners will provide implementation and data migration services to support foundations in their transition to GivingData's SaaS platform. This further streamlines the process for clients, ensuring continuity in their grantmaking operations.

To learn more about the GivingData partner program and how it can benefit foundations, please visit www.givingdata.com/partners.

About GivingData

GivingData is a software company with a vision to transform how grantmaking foundations manage grants, knowledge, and relationships. Its customers include family and private foundations that provide funding to nonprofit organizations and NGOs across the social impact sector at the regional, national, and global levels.

For more information, visit www.givingdata.com.

