GivingDNA Announces New Leadership Hires, Positioning Company to Drive Continued SaaS Platform Growth

DALLAS, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GivingDNA, Pursuant's industry-leading donor engagement platform, proudly announces the additions of two leadership positions to drive growth and continue to serve the market as an innovator in donor intelligence, segmentation, and audience engagement. Dawn Galasso, newly appointed Vice President of Technology Sales, joins Jackie S. Graziano, newly appointed Vice President of Marketing and Communication to accelerate the GivingDNA footprint and collaborate with partners to build new offerings, and strategically serve fundraisers.

With nearly a decade in the nonprofit technology space, including iWave, WealthEngine, and Virtuous, Dawn has worked in sales and management with a focus on SaaS companies dedicated to serving nonprofits. Dawn's love of all things data has focused her attention on the best analytic technology in the market to help over one thousand clients. As an experienced and successful sales executive with a deep understanding of data and fundraising, Dawn brings a unique balance of industry expertise and proven revenue generation capabilities to GivingDNA.

As a marketing leader with over twenty years of experience, Jackie has led strategy in driving brand exposure and activating sales growth for a diverse group of companies and clients. She has been responsible for building and executing go-to-market strategies, leveraging a robust marketing tech stack, to drive results. Jackie's work experience includes SMBs to global enterprises, including WealthEngine, AARP, and American Express. As a key member of the leadership team, Jackie will oversee GivingDNA's marketing and branding efforts and shape communications strategies that will expand and amplify the platform's standing as an innovative fundraising platform.

"As we continue to build the GivingDNA platform ecosystem, we are thrilled to have two seasoned professionals join the team to lead growth strategies," states Rebecca Gregory Segovia, Executive Vice President of GivingDNA at Pursuant. "Their combined leadership and forward-thinking strategies will strengthen our position and propel us forward. It is forecast that 2021 and 2022 total giving is expected to be higher than 40-year historic averages. In consideration of those trends, we are beyond excited about the platform's data capabilities and technology innovation and look forward to evolving it to meet the ever-evolving needs of fundraisers."

GivingDNA

GivingDNA unleashes the power of data to innovate the power of giving. In a single platform, fundraisers can leverage insights and intelligence that encompass the full fundraising lifecycle. From seeking new donors to nurturing existing supporters and upgrading their giving, fundraisers turn to GivingDNA™ for automated solutions and guided insights to act on. Visit GivingDNA to help you discover, segment, and identify your most valuable donors and advocates. Fundraising made simple.

The Pursuant Group

Founded in 2001, The Pursuant Group is considered the industry-leading agency for delivering data-driven, full-service direct response solutions dedicated to helping nonprofits experience fundraising success. Rooted in analytics and insights, the company's team of nonprofit and creative strategists provides expert guidance to an expansive group of nonprofit organizations to drive donor segmentation, acquisition, and retention revenue. Visit http://www.pursuant.com to learn how to target, engage, and influence your next best donor.

Media Contact:

Jackie Graziano

214.866.6484

