Givingli Raises $4 Million Led by Alexis Ohanian's Seven Seven Six to Build The Future of Gifting

Givingli was founded by husband and wife team Nicole Emrani Green (CEO & Co-Founder) and Ben Green (COO & Co-Founder). The pair started Givingli to solve a problem they faced in their own life, dull and non-inventive gifting that was anything but design-forward or meaningful. They then realized they could do almost anything from their phone, but sending a birthday gift or a feel-better greeting was either outdated, impersonal or simply too complicated. Since its launch in 2019, Givingli has been used by over 5 Million people to send greetings and gifts and the platform licenses work from more than 40 independent artists.

Givingli is a creative way to make everyday connections with people, simple and more meaningful. With Givingli, users can choose from hundreds of virtual greeting cards designed by talented independent artists from around the world. Users can customize virtual greetings with a video, text, photos, stickers, paint, and even choose a virtual envelope. Greetings can be sent via text message with an optional digital gift card from over 150 brands, including Uber, Nike, Sephora, AirBnB, and Amazon.

"For hundreds of years humans have used cards and gifts to deepen connections with one another. Givingli created a product that fills a massive, universal need -- at a perfect time, in the perfect form, led by the perfect CEO," said Mike Su, Director, Yellow Accelerator at Snap Inc. "Having spent the past six months with Nicole through Yellow Collabs and the Yellow Accelerator, it's clear her empathy, eye for design, vision, and singular leadership makes her uniquely suited to execute on this big vision, and we're grateful for the opportunity to support her, Ben, and the entire team along that journey."

Givingli first partnered with Snap through it's Yellow Collabs program last Fall to build a Snap Mini . The company went on to become a member of Snap's Yellow Accelerator, receiving investment and mentorship from the Los Angeles based company. Givingli's Mini (miniature version of the app that lives inside Snapchat), was used to send over 2 Million greetings for Valentine's Day 2020, according to Snap Inc.'s Snap Partner Summit event. Givingli is all about sustainability, as users saved over 3,000 trees during Valentine's weekend, alone. On average, 2.5M trees are cut down for greeting cards and 75M pounds of plastic for gift cards goes to waste every year, in the U.S. alone.

"In a world where every social platform is about the self, Givingli is the first platform to make it about the other," said Nicole Emrani CEO & Co-Founder, Givingli. "We believe the best way to do something for yourself, is to give something meaningful to someone else."

"For a generation of digitally native users, it's not surprising that the ability to like, swipe, upvote or shoot a quick text from our phones have become the predominant ways we connect with others," said Alexis Ohanian, Founder of Seven Seven Six. "What first attracted me to Givingli is that Nicole and Ben acutely understood this evolution, and built a platform that provides the creative tools needed to elevate those interactions and deepen connections. Whether it's sending a digital birthday gift, or a note just because - it's clear that Givingli has put snail mail on notice."

Givingli is based in Los Angeles, CA. Givingli is currently available in the Apple App Store and in Snapchat as an in-app "Mini" . To learn more visit www.givingli.com and follow us on Twitter @givingli .

