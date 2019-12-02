GivingTuesday is the Focus of This Week's Monday Morning Radio, Featuring the All Kids Bike® Movement

RAPID CITY, S.D., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Schools in more than 26 states are already participating in the nonprofit All Kids Bike® movement, a campaign to teach every child in America how to bike before they reach the first grade.

Ahead of tomorrow's GivingTuesday, Monday Morning Radio Host Dean Rotbart, a National Ambassador for All Kids Bike®, invited the drive's founder and chairperson, Ryan McFarland, to be a guest on the popular podcast. Their topic is the growing frequency of successful small business owners who form nonprofit foundations to buttress their philanthropic efforts.

Ryan McFarland, Founder, All Kids Bike® Movement Dean Rotbart, Host, Monday Morning Radio

"Ryan McFarland is a sterling example of an entrepreneur who is dedicated to charity and giving back in appreciation for his own success," says Rotbart, who notes that the All Kids Bike® program has already provided free bikes, helmets, and a unique "Learn-To-Ride" training program to more than 135 schools, and is rapidly expanding.

The full podcast is available for free from MondayMorningRadio.com or the iTunes store at http://tinyurl.com/mmr-itunes.

McFarland is the inventor of the Strider Balance Bike and founder of Strider Sports International, Inc., headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota.

Strider Balance Bikes are sold globally, allowing eager toddlers in dozens of countries, from Albania and Australia to Russia, the U.S., and the U.K., to begin biking, on their own, without training wheels, as young as 18 months old.

The secret of Strider Balance Bikes is that they allow young children to safely learn to balance on a two-wheel bike even before their leg muscles are strong enough to pedal. When their muscles do develop sufficiently, the kids are able to mount their bikes and go – pedaling happily alongside their older siblings, parents, and friends.

In 2017, Ryan enlisted some like-minded bike enthusiasts to form The Strider Education Foundation, SEF, a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.

The Strider Education Foundation believes that learning to ride a bike builds the confidence that changes everything for children. Riding increases health and happiness, expands opportunities, and creates a can-do attitude for life.

With that in mind, Ryan asked this amazing question: Imagine what our country would be like if every child in America learned how to bike before entering the first grade?

And thus, the All Kids Bike® movement was born – a Strider Education Foundation undertaking to transform America into a nation where every child is taught to bike in kindergarten, along with reading, writing, and arithmetic.

"I am proud to be an All Kids Bike® National Ambassador, spreading the word about SEF's audacious goal," Rotbart says. "If Ryan can pull off a charitable project such as All Kids Bike®, so can many of the other owners and entrepreneurs who regularly listen to the Monday Morning Radio podcast," he adds.

Rotbart encourages his listeners to support the All Kids Bike® movement with a donation on GivingTuesday. Donations can be targeted to a general fund or a specific school.

"A growing number of small business owners and professionals are 'adopting' an entire school – even entire school districts – which is a wonderful way to help children and also generate abundant goodwill among parents, faculty, and community members," Rotbart says.

Those wishing to learn more and support the campaign can visit its website at http://AllKidsBike.org.

Monday Morning Radio, begun in June 2012, each week features some of the country's most innovative business owners and experts, including Ken Blanchard, Charles Duhigg, Jen Sincero, Joanne Lipman, Karen Wickre, Alan Murray, James Ledbetter, and Fauzia Burke.

The program is produced in cooperation with the nonprofit Wizard Academy, an Austin, Texas-based school for imaginative, courageous, and ambitious entrepreneurs.

Rotbart, the host and executive producer of the Monday Morning Radio, is a Pulitzer Prize-nominated former reporter and columnist with The Wall Street Journal. He serves as Editor-in-Chief of the Business News Visionary and Business News Luminary journalistic recognition honors.

