Givling Awards Essential Workers $10,000

FARGO, N.D., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pre-school teacher Kathleen Sayler is doing her best to juggle a career, her family and staying safe in the new normal. "I work in a public school and there are many precautions to keep myself and my students safe." North Dakotans are split on in-school instruction vs a virtual classroom during the pandemic. It's often a day-by-day approach as schools balance the challenges in the new learning environment – as one week schools might be open and the next week, schools are virtual.

With 1 out of 13 North Dakota residents infected with COVID-19 and no sign of the spread slowing down, Kathleen and her family are facing unmounted stress. "My husband is an RN and he has recently been required to take on extra shifts because we are in a hot spot and the hospital is getting overwhelmed. It's been nerve racking."

So, after a full day of teaching students, Kathleen started her normal evening routine and opened up her phone to catch up on personal emails. To her surprise, she found a much-welcomed email from Givling. The message stated she was selected for the Free $10,000 crowdfunding award and her loan was funded in a matter of minutes. "My sons were home and they didn't believe me. I had to show them the email and I couldn't wait for my husband to get home to show him too."

"When my husband got home and I broke the news, we just stared at each other in disbelief. Still in shock, I had to go to the grocery store and realized I was still wearing my apron from school. Which normally wouldn't be a big deal but since I work in a preschool it's a cutesy one that says "Warning! Still plays with scissors and glue!" So, it was a bit embarrassing to wear that out in public, but I didn't care because I was so excited about the $10,000 award!"

When asked about her plans with the $10,000, Kathleen shared that the money will go towards paying down their mortgage and getting closer to being debt free. Originally, Kathleen started playing Givling because of student loans but thankfully paid them off in 2019 using the popular snowball method .

Givling Crowdfunding Game for iOS is available from the Apple App Store.

Givling Crowdfunding Game for Android is available directly from www.Givling.com.

For more information, please visit www.Givling.com

Givling is the Trivia Crowdfunding game, awarding those with student loan and mortgage debt since 2015. To date nearly $7 million in funding has been awarded. Givling offers a variety of ways to play for free, including the Free$50K and Free$10K award games. A new player could download Givling today and be the recipient of the Free $10,000 Award or a Trivia Award within seven days or less.

CONTACT:

Givling

Seth Beard

307.200.7870

[email protected]

SOURCE Givling