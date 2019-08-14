Givling Tops $4 Million in Crowd Funding and Prize Money for Student Loans

JACKSON, Wyo., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Givling, Inc., the leader in online trivia and gamified crowdfunding, announced today that the company has topped the $4 million mark in crowd funding and prize money.

"We started Givling four years ago in hopes that we can make a difference in some people's lives," stated Lizbeth Pratt, founder and CEO of Givling. "Milestones such as this one are wonderful reminders that communities can come together and make a difference."

Givling blends the fun of online trivia with the power of community crowd funding to help pay off student loan and mortgage debt.

Putting Givling over the $4 million mark was Scott Feldstein, of Santa Clara, California, who received $50,000 towards his student loans, the trivia team of Caleb Hindy, Jason Kieman, Michelle Sladek, and Stepanie Thomas, who split a pot of $30,310, weekly random prize winners Leah Bateman and Deidra Reed, who split $20,000, and Kerry Kovacik, who won the $500 daily random prize.

"Thank you so much for Givling! Givling is definitely a game changer and is helping people's lives," said Feldstein.

Givling's efforts to build an ecosystem to help pay off student loan debt is only part of a larger, national conversation. Additional help may be on the way from political camps as well, including new proposals from Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass) and Senator Lamar Alexander (R-TN).

Givling for iOS is available from the Apple App Store. Givling for Android is available directly from www.Givling.com. For more information, please visit www.Givling.com.

About Givling, Inc

Givling, Inc. is the leader in online trivia and gamified crowdfunding. Since inception, Givling's "Force For Good" crowd-funding effort has funded over $4 million to people in need.

About Givling The Trivia Crowdfunding Game

The record trivia pot to date is $60,362. Online trivia is played in anonymous 3-person teams, giving players three chances to win. Players get two free plays a day and can purchase coins for additional plays.

"Force For Good" points are awarded after each trivia game, and these points, along with points for purchasing coins and watching ads, are tallied in Givling's "Queues." The top player in each queue will receive $50,000 in debt relief as soon as it's crowd-funded.

As additional debt relief, there is $20,000 in two random drawings every time a queue gets funded, as well as a $500 daily drawing also awarded randomly.

